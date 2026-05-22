Elliot Anderson: Man City strike deadly blow to United’s plan for Forest star

Manchester United’s plan to sign Elliot Anderson has been dealt a decisive blow by their noisy neighbours at the Etihad, according to a new report.

Choosing an Heir

Anderson, 23, is Manchester United’s primary target this summer to replace the departing Casemiro, whose contract will expire at the end of the campaign.

The Brazilian has already played his last game for the club as he will not feature in Sunday’s season finale against Brighton & Hove Albion, having enjoyed a roaring goodbye from Old Trafford in the 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest last weekend.

While Anderson was on the losing side that day, the England international — set to play a crucial role for the Three Lions at the World Cup next month — was outstanding, notching two assists and proving why he is the hottest commodity in the Premier League this summer.

Both Manchester clubs are intent on securing his signature, with Manchester City plotting to source their own successor to an experienced midfield maestro in Rodri.

The Citizens are understood to be ahead of their rivals in the red half of the city, though the bombshell departure of Pep Guardiola was believed to have given Manchester United renewed hope of striking a deal.

However, a report relayed by The Peoples Person states incoming boss Enzo Maresca, who worked under Guardiola as an assistant coach at the Etihad, has given his green light to Anderson as a target.

Inside sources claim Manchester City “remain firmly on track” to agree a deal, with talks at a “very advanced” stage, though it is noted Manchester United still “intend to make a serious play” to lure the Whitley Bay native to M16 — but it appears to have come too late.

City ready to strike

TEAMtalk reveals Manchester City are “accelerating plans” to sign Anderson, with well-placed sources stating they want to “finalise a deal before England depart for this summer’s World Cup”, which kicks off on 11 June.

“TEAMtalk understands Forest firmly believe England international Anderson now commands “top-of-the-market” value and Manchester City, led by sporting director Hugo Viana, are prepared to match that belief.

“Sources close to the negotiations have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Manchester City are willing to break their own transfer record in order to secure Anderson’s signature.”

Manchester City’s current record is held by Jack Grealish, who signed from Aston Villa for £100 million in 2021. Forest are adamant Anderson “should become the most expensive English player in football history, surpassing the £105 million Arsenal paid West Ham United for Declan Rice.”

Final Thoughts

It is believed Manchester United would be willing to break their own transfer record to bring Anderson to Old Trafford, though INEOS are intent on a complete revamp in midfield, which may limit their budget to £80 million on a ‘top target’ in order to fund the signings of two other options.

And while Guardiola’s departure will remove a major attraction for Anderson, Manchester City’s ability to offer a wage packet that no other club in England is able to match will be the decisive factor in the 23-year-old’s decision.

Indeed, TEAMtalk concludes that personal terms are “already agreed in principle”, with sources indicating the midfielder is “set to sign a long-term five-year contract if the clubs reach a final agreement over the transfer fee and structure.”

It appears almost certain Manchester United will have to shop elsewhere this summer in the hunt to find the heir to Casemiro, though a bombshell report from Italy suggests they may have already done so.

Featured image Dan Istidene via Getty Images

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