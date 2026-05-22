Goncalo Ramos: Man United rival AC Milan for PSG striker

Manchester United face a fierce battle to sign Goncalo Ramos this summer, as AC Milan are leading the race for the Paris Saint-Germain striker, according to a new report.

Lightening the load up front

The Red Devils are searching for an experienced No.9 to help ease the burden on Benjamin Sesko, who has enjoyed a superb second half of the season in his first year at Old Trafford.

Signed from RB Leipzig for £74 million last summer, the 6’5″ Slovenian endured a slow start to life in the Premier League under Ruben Amorim.

However, the arrival of Michael Carrick in January sparked him into life, and he has scored nine times since the turn of the year to sit as the team’s top goal scorer.

Joshua Zirkzee has not enjoyed the same resurgence under the interim coach, who has now been handed the job permanently after securing Champions League football.

The Dutch forward will be sold this summer, with a return to Serie A his most likely destination.

This situation has led United to reignite their interest in Ramos, a long-term target at Old Trafford, as he is out of favour under Luis Enrique at PSG — but they are not alone in their admiration of the 24-year-old frontman.

Red-hot race

Soccer Hooligan reveals United are on the “search for a genuine number nine…[as] multiple names have been tried [but] none have provided a permanent solution.”

The club have been “tracking the Portuguese striker systematically for years”, with this summer said to be “no different” as United finally zero in on Ramos as a target to bolster their frontline.

PSG are open to a sale as they look to fund a big-money pursuit of Atletico Madrid superstar Julian Alvarez. The Ligue 1 giants, who will face Arsenal in the final of the Champions League next week, will “demand a serious fee” to let Ramos leave the Parc des Princes.

Interestingly, the Gunners are also understood to be keeping tabs on the situation, while Chelsea are another potential suitor. A potential swap deal with Atleti to secure Alvarez is another possibility.

However, it is AC Milan who are the frontrunners for the former Benfica star, with the Italian club ready to “submit a convincing offer” to lure him to the San Siro. It is the Rossoneri who pose the main challenge to United.

With the prospect of a bidding war erupting this summer, PSG are hopeful their striker will enjoy a strong showing at the World Cup in North America, as this will help drive his price up.

“Ramos has proven himself repeatedly on the international stage, lining up alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in the Portugal squad. He is a big-game player — a perfect blend of character and quality. He is expected to feature prominently at the 2026 World Cup, and a strong tournament could see his transfer value climb even further. That dynamic is a critical variable in the calculations of every club involved,” the report states.

Final Thoughts

If United are able to fund a move for Ramos by first selling Zirkzee, it would represent a radical upgrade for Carrick’s forward line next season. However, the majority of the summer war chest is set to be directed towards the midfield rebuild, leaving little left over to strike a big-money deal with PSG.

If AC Milan are ready to table a concrete proposal early in the window, it will almost certainly leave United unable to match it as their focus will be elsewhere on the pitch — as today’s bombshell update from Italy illustrates.

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