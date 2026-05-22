Ederson: Man United agree five-year deal with Atalanta warrior

Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Atalanta midfielder Ederson as the club zeroes in on their first summer signing, according to a transfer expert.

A Deal is Struck

Earlier today, it was reported in Italy that Manchester United had struck a £46 million deal with Atalanta to sign their Brazilian general. Advances were made last summer to gauge the viability of a deal, but the Serie A side’s exorbitant asking price killed any chance of a move.

However, with Ederson’s contract in Bergamo expiring next year, La Dea are ready to sanction his sale to avoid the prospect of losing him on a free transfer in twelve months’ time.

Atletico Madrid were considered frontrunners after getting the green light from the 26-year-old, but club-to-club negotiations failed to yield a similar result.

This has allowed Manchester United to storm into the race and reach an agreement ahead of the Spanish giants, with Arsenal and another unnamed Italian team understood to be lurking in the background.

Five-Year Deal is Agreed

Speaking to the United Stand, Ben Jacobs reveals Ederson has “verbally agreed a five-year deal” with the Red Devils.

All the terms are “not quite completed yet”, but the talkSPORT reporter claims these final details “won’t be an issue” and there is full confidence it will be accepted.

Interestingly, Jacobs states the reports in Italian media of a done deal between Manchester United and Atalanta are a “little bit premature” as his sources indicate offers have only been verbally, rather than formally, tabled.

However, the direction of travel suggests a deal is “progressing” as INEOS look to launch the first stage of their midfield rebuild this summer.

Another key target in the crosshairs is Newcastle United maestro Sandro Tonali, who Manchester United are said to be targeting alongside Ederson as a one-two punch to fix the stalling engine room.

A deal for the Italy international will prove far more difficult than the negotiations for the Brazilian, however, with the Magpies loath to lose their best players, particularly to a Premier League rival.

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