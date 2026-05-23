Kyle Walker reacts to Harry Maguire’s shock England exclusion



Former Manchester City star Kyle Walker has given his verdict on Harry Maguire’s shock omission from Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for this summer’s World Cup.

Left out

On Thursday, it emerged that Maguire was set to be excluded from the England squad by Tuchel ahead of the announcement on Friday.

Maguire has enjoyed a brilliant season with United, playing a key role in the club’s third-place finish and qualification for the Champions League after a two-year absence.

He has started each match for which he has been available under Michael Carrick, delivering consistently reliable performances irrespective of his defensive partner, whether Leny Yoro, Lisandro Martinez, or Ayden Heaven. Maguire’s excellent performances even saw him rewarded with a new deal to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

But this was not enough in Tuchel’s eyes, whose decision to leave out Maguire has raised eyebrows.

Following the news, Maguire released a statement voicing his disbelief and disappointment. Tuchel subsequently described the statement as unnecessary, revealing that he had addressed the matter directly with the former United captain.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Maguire’s former England teammate Kyle Walker was also at a loss to explain Tuchel’s thinking.

Walker’s verdict

Walker said, “If you’d have told me six months ago he’d have been left out of the squad, I’d probably say, ‘OK, that’s fair enough.’ But I think for what he’s done this season, and especially where Manchester United are this season, you kind of thought that he’d have a good running to get into that squad.”

“I think his experience being at all the tournaments that I’ve been at as well, you know, he’s been a vital part of that. So, I think he’s very unlucky not to get in that.”

“He’s fantastic and you can see that with how he plays for England, you know, he always steps up, even in penalties. I think I have to look at that.”

The Burnley man added, “And for a centre-half to step up in penalties in all the major tournaments that we’ve been to is a great credit to himself.”

“I think he speaks very well of just how much playing for England means for him. So it’s going to have been, you know, very tough for him to… well, a very tough pill for him to swallow yesterday in that phone conversation.”

“But it’s football and he has to deal with it, and he has to dust himself down and get on with it, really.”

Walker appealed to the entire nation to support Tuchel and the squad, highlighting the level of backing they received during the 2018 World Cup in Russia as a model to follow.

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social