Kobbie Mainoo: Man United starlet’s career renaissance continues

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has had a rollercoaster of a season.

Early pain

It is safe to say that Mainoo was never Ruben Amorim’s favourite player.

The youngster found it difficult to get game time at Old Trafford, starting just once against Grimsby Town in the League Cup. Nonetheless, once Amorim was sacked in January, Mainoo’s fortunes turned around significantly.

First, Darren Fletcher as caretaker and then Michael Carrick installed him back into the midfield, where he formed a formidable partnership with Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes. Mainoo has been outstanding in 2026 and has regularly bossed the midfield in big games.

His personal highlight came when he scored the winner against Liverpool at the start of the month in front of the Stretford End.

England recall

Mainoo’s fine form saw him recalled to the England squad for their March internationals.

It seems the youngster has now done enough to secure a place in the squad. Journalist Ben Jacobs posted on X, “understand Kobbie Mainoo is expected to make Thomas Tuchel’s England squad.”

His United teammate Marcus Rashford, who spent last season on loan at FC Barcelona, is also expected to be included.

Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire are surprise omissions, though.

Understand Kobbie Mainoo is expected to make Thomas Tuchel’s England squad.🏴 pic.twitter.com/MKWdN1PKKA — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) May 21, 2026

Mainoo played a key role in England’s Euro 2024 campaign, starting the final against Spain.

The young midfielder has played 29 matches this season, scoring one goal and creating three more.

His great form has also recently been rewarded with the signing of a new long-term contract at his boyhood club.

He has also represented England 12 times in his career, mainly during the previous Euros tournament.

The England midfielder will hope to finish the club season off in the strongest way possible against Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday afternoon before commencing his World Cup dream.

Kobbie Mainoo career stats

Games played Goals Assists Mins played 29 1 3 1716

Source: transfermarkt.com

Featured image by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social