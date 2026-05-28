Why Arsenal are confident of signing Monga ahead of United

Arsenal are planning to disrupt Manchester United’s efforts to sign an exciting forward for a cut-price fee.

Earlier this month, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming United have held “formal talks” with Leicester City for their record-breaking teenage winger Jeremy Monga.

With Leicester heading to England’s third tier, Monga is expected to depart King Power Stadium this summer. However, his destination may be London rather than Manchester United.

Arsenal confident of signing Jeremy Monga

According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal are “increasingly confident” of signing Leicester City wonderkid Jeremy Monga ahead of Manchester United.

It is claimed Monga’s situation has “alerted elite clubs across Europe” due to the fact he is still yet to sign a professional contract with Leicester.

Arsenal reportedly believe they are in a “very strong position” to sign the 16-year-old winger, who made 27 appearances in the Championship last term. Described as a “fantastic talent” by Ruud van Nistelrooy, he made his Premier League debut in 2025.

The report reveals that Arsenal have been “pushing aggressively behind the scenes” to beat United as well as Manchester City to his signature.

All three clubs have made firm approaches for Monga. Still, Arsenal’s “pathway plans, development structure and recent success integrating elite young talent into the first-team environment are believed to have made a major impression on Monga and those around him.”

However, it is understood United remain firmly in contention and have not given up hope of signing the Leicester star.

Manchester United preferred pick for Mateus Fernandes

Both Arsenal and United are admirers of West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes, who is set to leave the Hammers following their relegation to the Championship.

A separate report suggested that United are the Portuguese youngster’s “first pick” ahead of Arsenal and even Paris Saint-Germain.

However, at the moment, the Red Devils seem to be focused on finalising the signing of Atalanta midfielder Ederson.

Featured image Jack Thomas via Getty Images

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