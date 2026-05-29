William Gomes: Manchester United in race to sign Porto winger

Manchester United appear to be taking a keen interest in Brazilian stars as they look to revamp their squad under Michael Carrick.

It has been widely reported that Ederson is set to be United’s first signing of the summer. The Brazilian midfielder has agreed to move to Old Trafford from Atalanta. He is being pitched as Casemiro’s replacement.

Now, a report suggests the Red Devils are considering signing another Brazilian star, albeit much of his best work comes in the final third.

Manchester United make contact for William Gomes

According to Spanish publication AS and Fabrizio Romano, FC Porto sensation William Gomes is the subject of interest from Europe’s biggest clubs, including Atletico Madrid and Manchester United.

The focus of their report is Atletico Madrid, who have made the Brazilian winger their priority target. However, it is claimed there is no shortage of suitors for him, with many clubs travelling to Porto to monitor the electric forward.

It is claimed United, Newcastle United, Arsenal, and AS Roma have all enquired about the 20-year-old’s availability.

Porto, meanwhile, want to keep hold of Gomes, who has been likened to Luis Diaz for his speed and relentless dribbling.

William Gomes Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Liga Portugal 28 8 1 5 1 Europa League 11 4 - 2 - Taca de Portugal 6 1 1 - - Allianz Cup 1 - - 1 - Total 46 13 2 8 1

However, Gomes has a contract with a release clause worth €80 million (£69.4m).

The 5’7″ winger, who can play on either flank, moved to Europe from São Paulo in early 2025 for a mere €10m. His reputation and valuation have skyrocketed since.

Attacker no longer a priority at Manchester United

United do need a winger to add more width and spark to their attack. However, Gomes’ release clause could prove to be too hefty for INEOS, who are prioritising transforming the side’s midfield.

Recently, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming United are looking at the left side of their team during this window, but full-back seems the likeliest spot for an arrival.

Another Samba star, Matheus Cunha, and Patrick Dorgu’s performances under Carrick have somewhat allowed the club’s recruitment team to focus elsewhere.

Featured image Octavio Passos via Getty Images

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