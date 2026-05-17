Ruthless sales and smart incomings to turn United into title contenders



Champions League football will be back at Old Trafford from next season, and as things stand, Michael Carrick is expected to spearhead Manchester United’s challenge on all four fronts.

It will be a huge season for the Red Devils, and INEOS can ill afford to get things wrong in the transfer market. From outgoings to incomings, not only will the co-owners need to be ruthless, but also smart, in order to maximise their budget.

The Peoples Person is running a series on what would constitute the club’s ideal window, and here is my take.

Instead of the usual big name signings, I have gone for a few smart incomings that will strengthen the squad as a whole, and we all know the 20-time English league champions have a severely weak bench.

Regarding outgoings, most fans will want the likes of Manuel Ugarte and Joshua Zirkzee out. In addition to the duo, I also have a few hot takes of my own, with the focus on sales which might help the club earn a decent profit.

Outgoings

1. Diogo Dalot: Let’s be honest, the Portuguese is neither a great defender nor very adept in attack. He is very rarely injured, which is a great attribute to have, but apart from a lot of passion, he does not bring too much to the table consistently and is often guilty of brain-fade moments out on the pitch.

Signed for a mere £19 million, the Portugal international is reportedly wanted by the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. And they can have him for £50 million, an amount that would go a long way in helping INEOS go big to possibly sign Elliot Anderson or even Aurélien Tchouaméni.

2. Lisandro Martinez: When fit and firing, there are few better than the Argentine. But the problem is he is hardly fit, and when he is available, the World Cup winner always plays like he is on the edge. That passion is a great thing, something fans love, but it is becoming a problem in terms of discipline.

He returned from injury, only to see red against Leeds. And while it was a harsh call, the former Ajax ace was lucky to escape the same punishment against Sunderland. INEOS have a ticking time bomb on their hands, someone whose skillset makes him an attractive target for multiple big clubs, including Barcelona. Signed for an initial £46.8 million, United should ideally recoup more.

3. Matthijs de Ligt: The Dutchman was United’s best player in the first half of the current season. However, since November, he has been a no-show and now he has undergone a back operation. Not too many players can return to the same level after that.

Even if he does, his injury record is poor, and there is a reason why Bayern Munich let him go for a paltry £38.6 million. Given his age and ability, he will be in demand once he returns to action and United will surely earn a book profit when they sell him. If not in the summer, January might be the time to cash in.

4. Radek Vitek: For far too long, United have wasted their academy talents by either holding on to them for too long, resulting in the player’s value tanking, or by playing them at academy level, which youngsters have outgrown. Loathe to admit it, but Manchester City and Chelsea are masters when it comes to selling academy products for pure profit.

Vitek is back from a brilliant loan and he has shown that he is ready to step up to Premier League football. As things stand, he will not want to play as a backup keeper to Senne Lammens and be restricted to a few cup appearances. The Red Devils can earn a decent amount from his sale, all of which will count as pure profit.

Manuel Ugarte, Joshua Zirkzee, Mason Mount, and Altay Bayindir are some of the other players who need to go along with all the senior options currently out on loan.

Incomings

In midfield, INEOS need to move heaven and Earth to seal the deal for Elliot Anderson ahead of Manchester City. For that, they might need to win a bidding war and a couple of smart incomings will have the club save money to go all-out to win the midfield race.

1. Stefan Ortega: United will need a backup keeper with Bayindir and Onana likely to depart. Signing the former Manchester City ace makes a lot of sense.

He is Premier League-proven, knows how to handle the pressure in big moments, and most importantly, he is available on a free as his contract with Nottingham Forest ends in the summer.

2. Ross Barkley: United are expected to sign three midfielders, one for £80 million, another for £40 million and a squad option for £20 million. Why not sign a player in the last bracket for free?

INEOS know all about him from his time at OGC Nice and the Englishman can play in multiple positions in the middle of the park. Yes, he has injury concerns, but he will be tasked with starting 10 games maximum. If used properly, the former Manchester City star can fill a key gap in the squad and his experience and quality could go a long way in helping the Red Devils at crucial junctures.

3. Dusan Vlahovic: Soon-to-be free agent, and he knows his way in front of goal. Unlike Robert Lewandowski, the Serbian has age on his side and will be raring to prove himself in the Premier League. Carrick can alternate between him and Benjamin Sesko from game to game depending on the opposition and occasion.

His wages might be an issue, but with Casemiro, Marcus Rashford, and Jadon Sancho all leaving, there should be space in the wage bill.

4. Marcos Senesi: Another free agent and Premier League proven. With Martinez disappointing with his poor fitness record and disciplinary issues, another Argentine might be the one to benefit.

These are not just random names being thrown into the mix. United have been linked with most of them at some point in time.

With all the money saved through these dealings and earned through player sales, surely United can win any midfield transfer battle while also strengthening out wide.

Feature image Carl Recine via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

