Eduardo Camavinga: Man United handed chance to sign Real Madrid star

Manchester United have been handed a golden opportunity to sign Real Madrid maestro Eduardo Camavinga, according to a new report.

Midfield Rebuild

The Red Devils are currently finalising plans to overhaul their midfield unit this summer, with Casemiro‘s exit confirmed and Manuel Ugarte facing a similar fate to the Brazilian.

The club’s primary target is Elliot Anderson, but the Nottingham Forest and England star is understood to be leaning towards the blue half of Manchester. United still intend to make a “serious play” for the 23-year-old, however.

A host of other targets in the Premier League – Sandro Tonali, Caros Baleba, Mateus Fernandes and Adam Wharton – have been identified as alternatives, while a blockbuster raid on the Santiago Bernabeu for Aurelien Tchouameni is being explored.

But Tchouameni’s compatriot, Camavinga, is another target in United’s crosshairs, with the 23-year-old having endured a difficult campaign in the Spanish capital.

The Red Devils made advances to sign Camavinga in 2021 while he was still plying his trade for Rennes in Ligue 1, but the pull of Los Blancos proved irresistible and a £34.4 million deal was struck.

Now, five years later, INEOS are interested in rectifying this failed pursuit by finally bringing the Frenchman to Old Trafford – albeit temporarily.

A Temporary Exit

Despite facing the wrath of Real’s fanbase for getting sent off in the quarter-final exit at the hands of Bayern Munich in the Champions League, Camavinga is intent on remaining at the Bernabeu.

From the Spanish giant’s perspective, they are potentially open to a sale in order to fund their own midfield rebuild, with Manchester City maestro Rodri a dream target for club president Florentino Perez.

However, there is internal recognition of Camavinga’s quality and versatility, given he is also capable of playing at left-back. This has led to a decision to consider a loan, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Italian outlet claims Real are “open to a loan”, with Serie A giant Juventus said to be “working” on a deal as a result. Turkish champions Galatasaray are also interested – but the Red Devils would have little trouble offering a more convincing proposal than either club.

Final Thoughts

If Camavinga is now available, even if on a temporary basis, United will surely reignite their interest, as it was previously cooled due to the player’s resolute stance on remaining a Madridista.

In this scenario, he could rebuild his reputation at the Theatre of Dreams before returning to the Bernabeu new and improved. It would save United a fortune in the market, while adding a world-class operator in the team’s biggest source of weakness. In short, it would be a win-win – a rarity at the elite level of football.

Featured image Aitor Alcalde via Getty Images

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