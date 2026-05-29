Marcus Rashford: European giants ready to capitalise on Barcelona’s stubbornness over Man United star



Marcus Rashford’s move to Barcelona now appears unlikely to go through after all.

The Manchester United attacker has enjoyed a fantastic and productive loan spell at Barcelona.

In 49 games, he has scored 14 times and provided 14 assists. Those numbers from a winger are incredible.

In fact, if those statistics were the basis for Barcelona signing him permanently, they should have already done so. However, the Spanish giants are behaving as though they have no interest in keeping him.

They are unwilling to take up the bargain £26 million option to buy that was included in the deal they struck with the Red Devils to bring the attacker to the club on loan for the 2025-26 season.

Stubborn Barcelona

Interestingly, while Barcelona claim they cannot afford a deal for Rashford, they have agreed to sign Anthony Gordon, another left winger, for £70 million plus.

They have also offered €100 million (£86.6m) to Atletico Madrid for Julian Alvarez.

Together, Gordon and Alvarez cover the left-wing and striker positions that Rashford would ideally occupy, which only lessens his chances of staying at Camp Nou.

As if that were not enough, the La Liga heavyweights are now pursuing Bernardo Silva. Reports suggest that if Silva signs, Rashford’s departure becomes inevitable, as the former Manchester City man’s wages would leave no room to accommodate Rashford’s salary.

What is increasingly clear is that Barcelona do not view a permanent Rashford deal as the priority many expected. It is frustrating for The 20-time English champions, but fortunately, Rashford has no shortage of suitors.

Aston Villa would welcome him back, and Arsenal have held discussions over a potential move.

Bayern could now also be an option for Rashford

Beyond those two, The Manchester Evening News are now reporting that Bayern Munich could turn to Rashford to strengthen their left wing.

The Bundesliga giants are firmly in the market for a wide attacker. They had wanted Gordon, but that door has now closed, and as the outlet reports:

“There’s a chance of Bayern Munich enquiring about Rashford now that Anthony Gordon is on his way to Barcelona. Bayern wanted to sign Gordon before Barca swooped for the Newcastle winger, so they are in the market for a left winger and have signed a handful of Premier League players over the last few years. Harry Kane, Eric Dier, Michael Olise, and Luis Diaz have all made the switch from England to Germany’s biggest club, for example.”

Although Rashford previously snubbed several top sides in favour of Barcelona, he may now be more open to alternatives. Barcelona’s handling of his transfer situation should encourage him to consider other tempting destinations, and Bayern ought to be high on that list.

England reunion in Munich

Watching how Harry Kane has gone and conquered Europe from Munich, Rashford could well see a similar path for himself. After such a frustrating saga at the Nou Camp, a fresh start in Bavaria could be exactly what he needs.

What is more, given the kind of money Bayern were prepared to spend on Gordon, a deal for Rashford should be well within their reach. And for United, that would be no bad thing either; the right deal could hand the club a timely boost to their transfer kitty, just when they need it most for a massive squad rebuild after a return to Europe.

Featured image Alex Caparros via Getty Images

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