Harry Maguire to Inter Milan? Major update on United ace’s future

After months of speculation, Manchester United defender Harry Maguire committed his future to Old Trafford last month, signing a one-year deal with the option of an additional 12 months. The Englishman was a key factor in the Red Devils’ rise under Michael Carrick this year.

When the English giants switched to a back four following the English manager’s arrival, Maguire retained his place in the team, rekindling his partnership with Lisandro Martinez. Of Carrick’s 17 games in charge, the 33 year old started all but the two he was suspended for.

Maguire’s aerial dominance and ability to read the game were an asset in United’s third-placed finish in the league table. The Englishman also showed his prowess in the final third, registering two goals and two assists this season.

Harry Maguire Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 23 19 1 2 3 1 1,655' EFL Cup 1 1 1 - - - 90' FA Cup 1 0 - - 1 - 11' Total 25 20 2 2 4 1 1,756'

However, the former Leicester City man continues to divide opinion among fans, around seven years after arriving at the Theatre of Dreams for a colossal fee.

Maguire’s mixed time at United

United signed Maguire in 2019 in a reported £80 million deal, which remains the world record fee for a defender. The hefty price tag bore heavily on the Englishman’s shoulders, who has endured a lot of mockery and criticism during his stay at Old Trafford.

Maguire was handed the armband by former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in January 2020, following the departure of Ashley Young. The Englishman was a regular during the Norwegian’s reign, but lost his place in the team under Erik ten Hag.

Things went from bad to worse in the summer of 2023, when Maguire lost the armband to Bruno Fernandes, and soon became a peripheral figure under the Dutch manager. However, the defender showed amazing resilience to fight his way back from oblivion and turned out to be a key figure under former head coach Ruben Amorim.

This season, Maguire missed a chunk of the first half due to a thigh injury. The fact that his previous contract was due to expire this summer only added to speculation regarding his future.

However, such was the English defender’s impact upon return to full fitness that United decided to extend their association. Despite signing a new deal, though, it appears that the player’s future at the Theatre of Dreams is not set in stone.

Maguire offered to Inter Milan

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter Milan have been offered the chance to sign Maguire this summer. The report states: “Marotta (Giuseppe Marotta, Inter Milan CEO) and Ausilio’s (Piero Ausilio, Inter Milan Sporting director) phones are ringing off the hook with calls from all over the world, though. The latest call had a UK area code.”

“Inter have been offered Harry Maguire, the 33-year-old United centre-back who was left out of Tuchel’s World Cup squad.”

The report argues that the player could leave Old Trafford this summer, but insists that he is not a priority for the Nerazzurri. It continues: “He could leave Manchester in the summer. Inter are keeping an eye on the situation, but they have other priorities.”

The report mentions that Udinese defender Oumar Solet is Inter’s preferred choice to strengthen the backline, adding: “In Inter’s notebook, there is a name circled in red and underlined: Oumar Solet, the Udinese centre-back who has long been on the club’s radar. He is the man tipped to join Appiano and become part of the defence of the future.”

Final Thoughts

United’s decision to tie Maguire down to a new deal perhaps had its roots in Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez’s recent injury troubles. As such, the Red Devils are unlikely to sanction his departure unless they receive a lucrative offer.

Featured image by Molly Darlington/Getty Images

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