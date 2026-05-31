Marc Pubill: Why Man United want Atletico Madrid defender

Manchester United are eyeing Atletico Madrid’s breakout star, who is surprisingly heading to the World Cup.

Real Madrid will astonishingly have no players in Spain’s squad during the World Cup. Dean Huijsen, a regular for Spain, was expected to be part of Luis de la Fuente’s 26-man squad. However, he has been pipped by a player yet to make his debut for La Roja.

Marc Pubill will be on the plane to America, and if United get their way, he could end up in Manchester later in the summer.

Manchester United want Marc Pubill

According to CaughtOffside, Marc Pubill’s rise at Atletico Madrid has turned him into “one of the most talked-about young defenders in Europe.”

The 22-year-old, who joined Atletico from Almeria last summer, has swiftly become an integral part of Diego Simeone’s side.

The 6’3″ Spaniard has developed into a versatile defender, capable of playing on both flanks and at the heart of the defence.

It is claimed his flexibility has attracted United’s attention. Liverpool, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona have also been monitoring Pubill.

The report states: “For Man United, Pubill’s profile makes a lot of sense. Michael Carrick’s side need defenders who can handle different roles, especially with United preparing for Champions League football again.”

That being said, he is on a long-term contract at Atletico, who are unlikely to consider his sale this summer, and it may take an astronomical offer to change their stance.

Manchester United have beaten Atletico to Ederson

United, however, have already handed Atletico a blow in the transfer market.

Earlier this year, the La Liga giants agreed personal terms with Ederson over a summer move. However, it is now believed the Brazilian has decided to leave Atalanta for a move to Old Trafford.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed that Ederson has paused talks with all other suitors to finalise his transfer to United.

Featured image Fran Santiago via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social