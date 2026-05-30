Eli Junior Kroupi: Worrying Bayern update complicates Man United’s plan



Manchester United are on red alert after a concerning update involving Bayern Munich and attacking transfer target Eli Junior Kroupi.

All-out battle

United are bracing for a busy summer window as they look forward to playing Champions League football next season and potentially mounting a title charge.

While the priority is bolstering the midfield, the forward department is also an area under serious consideration. Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford are expected to leave permanently, while there is also uncertainty surrounding the future of Joshua Zirkzee.

Kroupi, Bournemouth’s breakout star in 2025/26, has emerged as a leading target for the Red Devils. The Frenchman smashed the record for the most goals by a teenager in their debut Premier League season with his 13 strikes. He netted for the Cherries against United, both home and away.

Bournemouth signed him last summer for just £10m from Lorient, but they look set to make an enormous profit, with suggestions that they are seeking close to £100m for the player.

United are not the only party pursuing Kroupi. He is also admired by Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea. A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that City have opened talks to lure the player to the Etihad.

Michael Carrick’s side have been dealt a further blow. Munich’s local newspaper, the Munchner Merkur, and their football arm Absolut Bayern, claim that Bayern have lined up a swoop for Kroupi after missing out on Anthony Gordon, who has officially joined Barcelona from Newcastle.

Kroupi update

The report says that Bayern were not willing to meet Newcastle’s €70m plus €10m valuation of Gordon.

RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande, who is also said to be on United’s radar, is highly rated at the Allianz Arena, but his €100m price tag is a major obstacle for Bayern. Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain are also keen on the Ivorian, while behind the scenes, there is some tension with his agents.

Kroupi is described as an “exciting profile” for Bayern. His versatility (he can play both as a striker and on the wings) makes him a more attractive proposition to the Bundesliga champions.

If Bayern are also priced out of a move for Kroupi, they may turn their attention to Ajax’s Mika Godts.

Kroupi’s Bournemouth contract runs until 2030.

Featured image Stu Forster via Getty Images

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