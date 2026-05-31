Matias Fernandez-Pardo: United enter race to sign Ligue 1 running machine

Manchester United’s search for a versatile attacker has now seemingly taken them to France.

INEOS’s preference has been to recruit Premier League-proven players for their project. United have shown interest in Eli Junior Kroupi, but it could take an astronomical offer just to bring Bournemouth to the negotiating table.

With a midfield overhaul regarded as a priority at Old Trafford this summer, the Red Devils may be forced to look for cheaper alternatives across Europe.

Manchester United battling for Matias Fernandez-Pardo

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Manchester United are interested in LOSC Lille forward Matias Fernandez-Pardo.

It is claimed they are in the race alongside their fierce rivals, Manchester City, for the signature of the soon-to-be Belgium international.

Fernandez-Pardo, who was born in Brussels to Italian and Spanish parents, has been named in Belgium’s World Cup squad on the back of an encouraging campaign in France.

Capable of playing all across the frontline and even in midfield, the 21-year-old has impressed with his physicality and technical ability. He brilliantly combines his explosive pace and dribbling ability to consistently beat defenders.

Fernandez-Pardo scored eight goals and registered five assists in Ligue 1 to help Lille record a commendable third-place finish in the table.

Apart from City, United face competition from Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona for Fernandez-Pardo.

Former Lille star also admired at Manchester United

AC Milan talisman Rafael Leao, who played for Lille before moving to Italy, is also on United’s radar.

Recently, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming Leao is one of many stars on United’s shortlist of winger targets.

With Milan ready to sanction a cut-price deal, the Portugal international is considered “an appealing option” in Manchester. Furthermore, Leao recently admitted that he likes United and watches the Premier League a lot.

Featured image Alessandro Sabattini via Getty Images

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