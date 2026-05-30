Home » Rafael Leao: Man United target drops bombshell statement on AC Milan future

Rafael Leao: Man United target drops bombshell statement on AC Milan future

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Pic of Leao


AC Milan winger Rafael Leao has dropped a stunning statement on his future as he continues to be strongly linked with a transfer to Manchester United.

Leao interest

While most of the focus is on bolstering the midfield, United are also expected to explore attacking additions as they prepare to play Champions League football next season and potentially mount a title challenge.

With Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho expected to leave, the left-wing position in particular may also need to be addressed urgently.

Over the past few weeks, Leao has emerged as a target for United. Reports from Italy indicate that his relationship with both the club and Milan’s supporters is fractious, making a summer parting of ways the most likely outcome. The Portugal international made 29 Serie A appearances in 2025/26, contributing nine goals and three assists.

Milan are said to be open to offloading him for around €50 million.

He recently fueled speculation about his future by declaring that United are the Premier League team he supports, a loyalty drawn from his admiration for fellow countryman Cristiano Ronaldo.

Now, Leao has made it clear that his time at Milan is over and he is available for transfer in the upcoming window.

Bombshell statement

The 26-year-old told Sport TV, “I’m proud as I made history at AC Milan but I want a new chapter.”

“I feel ready to play in another league.”

He added, “I did my best for Milan, but it’s time to try another challenge.”

If United truly want Leao, this development should be the encouragement they need to push forward and land their target.

While question marks over his consistency remain, there is no denying that his blend of rapid speed, physicality, and masterful dribbling would make him a standout in the Premier League.

online polls

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

Latest Top Stories...

Eli Junior Kroupi: Worrying Bayern update complicates Man...

Marcus Rashford: United loanee’s stance on Barcelona’s Gordon...

Rafael Leao: Top Man United target makes final...

Waldemar Anton: Man United eye Borussia Dortmund’s “quiet...

Marcus Rashford: Barcelona plot hostile offer for Man...

Nathaniel Brown to United? Why Nurnberg are hoping...

Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.