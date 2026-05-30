Rafael Leao: Man United target drops bombshell statement on AC Milan future



AC Milan winger Rafael Leao has dropped a stunning statement on his future as he continues to be strongly linked with a transfer to Manchester United.

Leao interest

While most of the focus is on bolstering the midfield, United are also expected to explore attacking additions as they prepare to play Champions League football next season and potentially mount a title challenge.

With Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho expected to leave, the left-wing position in particular may also need to be addressed urgently.

Over the past few weeks, Leao has emerged as a target for United. Reports from Italy indicate that his relationship with both the club and Milan’s supporters is fractious, making a summer parting of ways the most likely outcome. The Portugal international made 29 Serie A appearances in 2025/26, contributing nine goals and three assists.

Milan are said to be open to offloading him for around €50 million.

He recently fueled speculation about his future by declaring that United are the Premier League team he supports, a loyalty drawn from his admiration for fellow countryman Cristiano Ronaldo.

Now, Leao has made it clear that his time at Milan is over and he is available for transfer in the upcoming window.

Bombshell statement

The 26-year-old told Sport TV, “I’m proud as I made history at AC Milan but I want a new chapter.”

“I feel ready to play in another league.”

He added, “I did my best for Milan, but it’s time to try another challenge.”

Rafael Leão diz que o seu tempo no Milan chegou ao fim 🤯 Por onde passa o futuro do craque português?#sporttvportugal pic.twitter.com/bQ24ejgxEs — sport tv (@sporttvportugal) May 30, 2026

If United truly want Leao, this development should be the encouragement they need to push forward and land their target.

While question marks over his consistency remain, there is no denying that his blend of rapid speed, physicality, and masterful dribbling would make him a standout in the Premier League.

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