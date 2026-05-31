Home » Man United Women finish runners-up in World Sevens

Man United Women finish runners-up in World Sevens

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne

Manchester United Women suffered defeat again in the World Sevens final.

Semi-final

The day started out very well as United beat Everton 5-2 to advance to the final.

The Norwegian Elisabeth Terland fired in a stunning left-footed shot from a tight angle to give United the lead. Simi Awujo then doubled United’s lead with a fierce strike from outside the box.

Katja Snoeijs halved the deficit by guiding home a sweeping move from the Toffees. United regained their two-goal cushion when Melvine Malard rifled in an excellent effort into the top corner.

Everton pulled one back before United sealed their place in the final with two late goals from Lea Schuller and a prodded rebounded effort from Awujo.

Final

United then took on Chelsea in the final, looking to secure a rare win against the Blues.

The Red Devils grabbed an early lead when the electric Jess Park smashed in a first-time shot from outside the penalty area. Chelsea took little time to respond, as Sjoeke Nüsken marauded through the United defence and fired an equaliser into the top corner.

Marc Skinner’s side regained the lead when Park crashed an unbelievable strike from a tight angle into the corner of the net. After a wonderful solo run by Park, the ball finally fell to Anna Sandberg, who headed in United’s third before Melvine Malard broke free and beat Hannah Hampton one-on-one to make it 4-1 to Manchester United.

Unfortunately, United seem to have a mental block playing Chelsea and proceeded to throw away their three-goal cushion before half-time.

Keira Walsh guided a lovely finish into the bottom corner before Aggie Beever-Jones tapped in a third. The Blues hauled themselves level when Ellie Carpenter met a low cross just before the whistle.

United responded well when Lea Schuller showed great back-to-goal hold-up play before swivelling and firing an effort into the bottom corner. The Red Devils held out for most of the second half, but Beever-Jones, who has been linked to United, showed terrific poaching skills to head in the equaliser to make it 5-5.

Both sides tried for the win, but with just 20 seconds left, Beever-Jones cut through the United defence like a hot knife through butter and rocketed in a worthy winner to give Chelsea the trophy. United finished runners-up for the second time after losing the final to Bayern Munich last year.

The Red Devils won £186,000 for their second-place finish and will hope it can go towards the transfer kitty in what needs to be a busy summer.

World Sevens Man United player stats

PlayerGoals scoredAssists
Jess Park63
Melvine Malard60
Elisabeth Terland43
Anna Sandberg31
Lea Schuller32
Simi Awujo23
Maya Le Tissier11
Millie Turner11
Julia Zigiotti12
Ellen Wangerheim02
Gabby George02
Ella Toone01

Source: Worldsevensfootball.com

Featured image Gualter Fatia via Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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