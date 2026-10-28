Nicolo Tresoldi: Club Brugge make huge January transfer call on Man United target

Club Brugge’s latest position on a potential January sale of Nicolo Tresoldi has emerged amidst Manchester United interest.

United eyeing Tresoldi

United focused mainly on midfield in the summer window, neglecting other areas that needed strengthening, which already appears to be a significant error given their early struggles.

The Red Devils were beaten 3-0 by Bournemouth last weekend, extending their winless run to eight games across all competitions. Speculation regarding Michael Carrick’s future has been rife all season, but he is expected to be in charge for the Premier League meeting with Chelsea on Saturday.

United had been linked with Club Brugge striker Tresoldi, who was sensational last season. AS Roma and United demonstrated the strongest interest in Tresoldi, but Club Brugge made it clear they would not sell him under any circumstances.

He has picked up where he left off, starting the campaign in excellent form. He already boasts seven goals in nine league appearances this term, and has also scored four times in three Champions League games. Tresoldi’s remarkable form has drawn the attention of Barcelona, who are eager to sign a striker in 2027.

Now, Nieuwsblad have shared an update on Tresoldi’s future ahead of the January window.

Tresoldi transfer latest

According to the news outlet, Club Brugge are finding it difficult to contain the growing hype around the Germany youth international.

However, they are once again insisting that there is no chance he will be offloaded in January. Club Brugge are aware they stand to make a record fee from parting ways with the United target.

The report states, “In the summer, it already rejected a €35 million bid from AS Roma. Manchester United also inquired, but the agreement was immediately clear: Tresoldi will stay in Bruges until the end of this season and may only leave then, preferably through the front door.”

“Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Aston Villa, Atlético Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen: they have all come to scout at Jan Breydel.” “Arsenal is reportedly considering a bid in January – they also came to Brugge to shop for Christos Tzolis for 40 million.”

“So, it will be a ‘no’ for all those major powers. At all levels within Club Brugge, the message is heard in unison: Tresoldi is not for sale. In any case, the transfer market is in a deep sleep at the end of October, so there are no official bids yet.”

Club Brugge will repel any concrete attempt to entice Tresoldi away during the January window. A board member said, “There is and will be no price for Nicolo.”

It therefore seems that if United really want Tresoldi, they may have to wait until the summer.

Featured image Stuart Franklin via Getty Images