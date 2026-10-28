United’s January pursuit of Alex Scott under threat after major Chelsea decision

Manchester United remain linked with a move for Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott in 2027, but it appears that the player could end up elsewhere. The English midfielder was on the Red Devils’ wish list in the summer following an impressive run with the Cherries.

Scott registered four goals and one assist in 39 appearances across competitions, and was identified as a possible heir to the outgoing Casemiro at Old Trafford.

However, United opted to sign Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba instead in a bid to revamp their midfield. Unfortunately, none of them has managed to live up to expectations so far.

United still lack control in midfield

Michael Carrick started the season with Santos and Tielemans as his midfield axis, before Kobbie Mainoo replaced the Brazilian in the middle of the park. The Belgian has been a constant for the Red Devils so far, while Santos has been in and out of the team.

Meanwhile, Baleba missed the beginning of the campaign with an ankle injury, and has only recently returned to full fitness. However, United’s midfield has lacked creativity and drive so far this season, with the team managing just two wins in 12 games across all competitions.

Y. Tielemans Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Season 2026/27 2026/27 2026/27 2026/27 Club Manchester United Manchester United Manchester United Manchester United Competition Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Apps 8 3 1 12 Minutes 592 201 90 883 Starts 8 3 1 12 Sub appearances 0 0 0 0 Goals 0 0 0 0 Non-penalty goals 0 0 0 0 Assists 1 1 1 3 Page 1 of 4 1234 Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Goals + assists 1 1 1 3 Minutes per goal – – – – Avg rating 7.01 6.79 7.31 6.99 Shots 5 1 4 10 Shots on target 3 1 0 4 Shot accuracy % 60.0% 100.0% 0.0% 40.0% Conversion % 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% Passes 416 124 56 596 Pass accuracy % 88.0% 87.0% 91.0% 88.1% Key passes 10 6 1 17 Page 2 of 4 1234 Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Dribbles attempted 7 3 3 13 Dribbles completed 2 1 2 5 Dribble success % 28.6% 33.3% 66.7% 38.5% Tackles 13 2 4 19 Interceptions 8 2 0 10 Tackles + interceptions 21 4 4 29 Blocks 2 1 1 4 Duels 71 14 15 100 Duels won 36 8 11 55 Duels won % 50.7% 57.1% 73.3% 55.0% Page 3 of 4 1234 Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Dribbled past – – – – Fouls won 15 3 2 20 Fouls committed 5 1 1 7 Yellow cards 1 0 0 1 Red cards 0 0 0 0 Penalties won – – – – Penalties conceded – – – – Penalties scored 0 0 0 0 Penalties missed 0 0 – 0 Page 4 of 4 1234

The Red Devils are now 16th in the Premier League table after eight games, with Carrick’s position increasingly under scrutiny. Scott, meanwhile, started the season well but is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Nevertheless, recent reports suggest that he remains on United’s radar ahead of the January transfer window, although Bournemouth are likely to demand £100 million for his signature. However, another significant update has now emerged in the saga, which could be a huge blow for the Red Devils.

Chelsea confident of Scott move

According to talkSPORT, Chelsea are confident of securing the services of Scott at the turn of the year. The report states: “Chelsea are growing increasingly confident of signing Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott in January.”

The update will be bad news for United, who may not have the funds to ignite a bidding war with the Blues in the winter transfer window. The report confirms that Bournemouth are expected to demand £100 million, and that Chelsea are ready to match that amount.

The Red Devils, meanwhile, are expected to invest heavily in the backline at the turn of the year. As such, all signs indicate that they are set to miss out on the Englishman.

Final Thoughts

United’s midfield revamp does not appear to have had the desired impact on the first team, although it may be too soon to rule out Baleba and Co. However, the midfield cannot be a priority in January.

Instead, the Red Devils must reinforce their backline without fail at the turn of the year.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 5/10

Why?

✅ Scott has been linked with an exit from Bournemouth for a while.

⚠️ The Cherries may not be too keen to let him go in mid-season.

TPP view

We believe that while Scott is likely to generate interest in January, Bournemouth could prefer a summer exit instead.

Featured image Michael Steele via Getty Images