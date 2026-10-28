Alex Freeman: Man United set to clash with PL rival in ferocious January transfer battle

A defensive rebuild tops Manchester United’s agenda in 2027.

Beyond the club’s clear defensive struggles, Ineos has already earmarked the back line as the next priority in its transfer strategy.

The last two summers saw the attack and midfield strengthened in turn; now the defence is next.

Several United defenders may need to make way for these reinforcements, and Diogo Dalot is among those most likely to depart.

Reports last week indicated that Dalot could leave next year should the Red Devils fail to secure Champions League football.

Given United’s wretched start to the season, a top-four or top-five finish looks increasingly improbable. Serie A’s heavyweights are already circling, so the Portuguese full-back walking away is a real prospect.

Dalot departs, Freeman arrives

If Dalot leaves, United will need a replacement. According to TeamTalk, Villarreal’s American full-back Alex Freeman has emerged as a leading candidate.

“We can confirm that Manchester United scouts have checked on Freeman in recent weeks,” the outlet reports.

Yet Ineos will not have the field to itself. Tottenham Hotspur also admire the 22-year-old and view him as a long-term successor to Pedro Porro, who has been linked with moves to Barcelona or Real Madrid next year.

Meanwhile, Manchester City and Chelsea are also monitoring the right-back closely.

What sets Freeman apart

The USMNT international stands out through a rare blend of defensive versatility, elite athleticism and composure on the biggest stages of European and international football.

Since his winter 2026 move to Europe, he has flourished, impressing at the World Cup and looking every inch a player built for the Premier League’s intensity.

However, with Freeman tied to Villarreal until 2032, he will not be a straightforward acquisition.

Alex Freeman Villarreal stats

Season Player Team Competition Apps Starts Minutes Goals Assists 2025/26 A. Freeman Villarreal La Liga 9 3 356 0 0 2026/27 A. Freeman Villarreal La Liga 9 6 584 1 0 2026/27 A. Freeman Villarreal UEFA Champions League 3 0 102 0 0

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 7/10

Why?

✅ Fits United’s transfer plans as part of their defensive rebuild

⚠️ Player’s long-term contract at Villarreal makes a January move tricky

TPP view

We believe that if Freeman sustains his fine form, United will find it hard to resist an opportunity to sign him.

Featured image by Omar Vega via Getty Images

