Jacobo Ramon: Man United face Real Madrid hurdle in 2027 pursuit of Como star

Manchester United are among the clubs keeping a close watch on Como defender Jacobo Ramon, who is fast emerging as one of the standout centre-backs in Serie A.

The Red Devils received a firsthand account of the Spaniard’s abilities last week, during the 4-1 defeat against the Italian club in the Champions League.

Ramon scored his team’s fourth goal in the game, highlighting the English giants’ defensive frailties as well as his attacking credentials. The 21 year old has now scored three goals in 12 games this season.

The Spaniard was also wanted at Old Trafford this summer, but United failed to sign a new defender before the start of the new season. That decision has already turned out to be a disaster.

United need defensive reinforcements in 2027

United’s defensive shortcomings have seen them lose six of their 12 games in all competitions this season. Michael Carrick’s team have won just two games this campaign, including just one in eight in the Premier League, where they sit 16th in the table.

Meanwhile, Harry Maguire is on the wrong side of 30 and his contract expires at the end of this season. Lisandro Martinez, who was recently vocal with his criticism of the club hierarchy, is also in the final year of his contract.

Harry Maguire Stat 2026/27 Season 2026/27 Apps 10 Minutes 820 Starts 9 Sub appearances 1 Goals 0 Non-penalty goals 0 Assists 0 Goals + assists 0 Minutes per goal – Page 1 of 5 12345 Stat 2026/27 xG (PL) 0.32 xA (PL) 0.52 xG + xA (PL) 0.84 Avg rating 6.82 Shots 9 Shots on target 2 Shot accuracy % 22.2% Conversion % 0.0% Passes 585 Accurate passes 530 Page 2 of 5 12345 Stat 2026/27 Pass accuracy % 90.6% Key passes 3 Dribbles attempted 3 Dribbles completed 3 Dribble success % 100.0% Tackles 11 Interceptions 15 Tackles + interceptions 26 Blocks 4 Duels 74 Page 3 of 5 12345 Stat 2026/27 Duels won 53 Duels won % 71.6% Dribbled past 4 Fouls won 8 Fouls committed 7 Offsides 1 Yellow cards 3 Red cards 0 Penalties won 0 Penalties conceded 0 Page 4 of 5 12345 Stat 2026/27 Penalties scored 0 Penalties missed 0 Clean sheets 0 Page 5 of 5 12345

All signs indicate that the Argentine’s time at the Theatre of Dreams is coming to an end, with the Red Devils expected to bolster their backline next year.

With Matthijs de Ligt struggling to stay fit and Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven also failing to impress, a new centre-back could be on the agenda at the turn of the year as well.

United rekindle Ramon interest

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Ramon’s future is one to keep an eye on in 2027, with Real Madrid holding a key advantage in the race. While the Spaniard left the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2025 to join Como for just €2.5 million, Los Blancos retain a €9 million buy-back clause in his deal.

That option is available next summer, while the LaLiga giants also have a 50% sell-on clause in Ramon’s deal.

The report confirms that United are battling Arsenal and Chelsea for the Spanish defender, adding: “In the meanwhile, interest from the Premier League has begun to grow steadily, with Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United, in particular, jostling to sign him.”

Ramon has already earned rave reviews with his performances for Spain’s Under-21 team. The player’s ability to pop up with vital goals also makes him a fine long-term replacement for Maguire at Old Trafford.

Final Thoughts

United already have two highly rated young defenders in their squad in Yoro and Heaven, so a move for Ramon makes little sense. Instead, the Red Devils should target a Premier League-proven defender like Jarrad Branthwaite, who could hit the ground running at Old Trafford.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 5/10

Why?

✅ United are expected to lay down succession plans for Harry Maguire in 2027

⚠️ INEOS are likely to prefer Premier League-proven candidates for the job.

TPP view

We believe that United are likely to turn to an established star to bolster their backline instead of investing in another emerging talent.

Feature image Gabriele Maltinti via Getty Images