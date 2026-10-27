Carlos Forbs: Why Man United see ex-City winger as perfect fit for their attack

As toothless as Manchester United’s attack has become, the fans will welcome attacking reinforcements in the winter window.

Admittedly, this team desperately needs defensive additions, yet a dangerous attacker capable of making the difference would prove especially valuable.

Carlos Forbs could be that player. The former Manchester City academy graduate has emerged as one of Europe’s most in-form wingers.

After spells at Ajax and Wolves following his failure to break through at the Etihad, Forbs has rediscovered his best form at Club Brugge.

With his electric pace and direct one-against-one threat, the 22-year-old is currently giving opposing left-backs sleepless nights.

Indeed, his superb run of three goals and eight assists in 12 games has established him as a genuinely deadly winger.

Manchester United join the race for Carlos Forbs

His form has not gone unnoticed. Sports Mole, citing information from AS Roma Live, reports that the Red Devils hold a genuine interest in the winger.

The outlet states: “There is significant interest in Forbs ahead of the January transfer window, with Roma keen to bring him to Serie A.

“There is also interest from the Premier League, with both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur keen on his services.”

Ineos’ interest in Forbs will be put to the test

Come the winter window, Forbs looks certain to be in high demand.

It will be fascinating to see whether Ineos act decisively and push hard for him, hoping his ability to create goalscoring chances can transform United’s fortunes in front of goal.

Should they succeed, it would represent a clear step forward. If not, attention will quickly turn to which alternative attacker the club should target, as United clearly need a genuine difference-maker up front.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 5/10

Why?

✅ Forbs’ form makes him an exciting attacking target

⚠️ With Lacey, Amad, and Mbeumo already at the club, pursuing another right-winger makes little sense

TPP view

We believe Manchester United’s name is being used to generate market interest in Forbs, who has made a bright start to the 2026/27 season.

Featured image by Stuart Franklin via Getty Images

