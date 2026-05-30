Why Michael Carrick is perfect for United explained by Diogo Dalot



When Ruben Amorim was sacked in January, Manchester United were languishing in sixth place and were 11 points behind Aston Villa in third.

INEOS installed Michael Carrick as caretaker head coach, and not even the most optimistic fan would have expected such a turnaround in so little time.

The Red Devils ended up finishing third in the Premier League, qualifying for the Champions League with three games to spare.

They were the most in-form team in England under Carrick, and INEOS rightly handed the permanent keys to the former United midfielder as a result.

What a turnaround under Michael Carrick

Apart from the team’s renaissance on the pitch, the Englishman’s arrival saw plenty of players regain their mojo, including Kobbie Mainoo, Patrick Dorgu and captain Bruno Fernandes.

Diogo Dalot, who was an ever-present member of the first team this season, was clearly impressed with the new head coach.

He felt that, apart from a tactical shift to a more attacking style, the former England international‘s communication regarding preparation for different matches stood out.

“Of course, we need quality players and attractive football, which for a United fan means playing on the front foot, quick transitions, and believing right up to the last minute that we’re going to win the game,” the Portuguese full-back told CazeTV.

What made Michael Carrick stand out as head coach

“Carrick managed to convey that to us through the way he communicated with us and in the meetings we had. His great advantage is that he knows exactly what it’s like to play Leeds away, or at Stamford Bridge. He knows the kind of atmosphere we’ll face; he knows what it’s like to play in the Champions League.”

Interestingly, the right-back also revealed that Carrick’s playing career at Old Trafford helped as he made the players understand what the fans expect.

“In my opinion, that brings advantages, because as well as the coach’s theoretical side, he’s been out on the pitch and knows what’s going to happen.

“I think that was his big advantage, as well as already feeling at home, already knowing the people and the place. As well as being a great player, he’s also building a good career as a coach.”

With United set to compete on four fronts next season, the fanbase will be looking to Michael Carrick to guide the club back to the top.

Feature image Steve Bardens via Getty Images

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