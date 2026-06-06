Aboubacar Maiga: PSG’s plot to beat Man United to “Malian Messi” explained

Manchester United have reportedly held talks to sign Aboubacar Maiga, but face a fierce race with Paris Saint-Germain to secure the 16-year-old wonderkid’s signature.

Malian Messi

Dubbed the ‘Malian Messi’, Maiga is considered one of the most highly rated young talents to emerge from African football in recent years – with a host of top clubs keeping tabs on his progress.

Offering dizzying dribbling and agility, with an incisive eye for a pass, the attacking midfielder possesses the profile to develop into an outstanding playmaker. Well-placed sources describe him as a “potentially generational talent”.

As captain of the Mali under-16 national side, this quality on the pitch appears to be matched by a strong work ethic and leadership skills off it, further strengthening his appeal. Maiga is currently on the books at Academie Africa Foot, a highly renowned organisation operating in Cameroon, which serves as a link to top sides in Europe.

Within the Premier League, United are joined by Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Newcastle United in their admiration of the youngster, while on the continent Barcelona and the Red Bull organisation are also suitors.

PSG storm into the race

TEAMtalk reveals PSG have now leapfrogged their rivals to assume “pole position” for Maiga as the Ligue 1 giants show no signs of resting on their laurels after defending their Champions League title in Budapest last week.

“The French champions have accelerated their efforts in recent weeks, and Maiga is currently spending time in France as the club intensify their assessment of the teenager.

“Sources indicate PSG’s project has made a strong impression on both the player and those around him, with the Paris club increasingly confident they can beat a host of European rivals to his signature.”

United are understood to have “closely monitored” the youngster over the past twelve months, with discussions held over a “potential move” to Old Trafford. This is mirrored at Anfield, while Chelsea, City and Newcastle have “also explored opportunities” to sign him.

“The Premier League’s elite view Maiga as a player with enormous potential and one capable of becoming a future star at the highest level,” the report states.

Final Thoughts

United have demonstrated a renewed focus on securing the best young talent from across the globe since INEOS took the helm in 2024. The capture of Malian midfielder Sekou Kone from Guidars FC is a testament to this, with the club looking to repeat the trick with his younger compatriot.

But it appears Maiga is leaning towards the French capital, with the pull of playing for the world’s best team, under the world’s best manager, in the heart of one of the world’s best cities a difficult sales pitch to overcome.

Interestingly, PSG and United are also battling it out to sign West Ham starlet Mateus Fernandes, though the Red Devils are said to be leading the charge to secure the 21-year-old Portugal international.

Featured image Michael Regan via Getty Images

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