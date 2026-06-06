Manchester United finalise deal to sign Ederson from Atalanta

The transfer window does not officially open for another nine days, but Manchester United have finalised their first signing of the summer.

United headed into the summer aiming to transform the side’s midfield following the departure of Brazilian veteran Casemiro.

As such, the club opened formal talks with Atalanta over a potential deal for their midfield commander, Ederson, soon after securing Champions League football.

The Samba star had been the Mancunians’ radar for more than 12 months before director of football, Jason Wilcox, decided to go all out to get a deal over the line.

Manchester United complete Ederson deal

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United and Atalanta have now “completed all documents” for the transfer of Ederson, who will join the club for a total package worth €45 million (£39m).

The Italian journalist wrote on X: “All done and player set to sign later on this summer but all agreed with Éderson since May. First signing: 100% confirmed.”

A separate report recently revealed that the 26-year-old has agreed to sign a four-year contract, with an option for a fifth, worth €5 million per year (£4.3m).

The 6ft midfielder is known for his physicality, robustness, and ground coverage.

The Brazil international does not have Casemiro’s towering presence, but he would a add goal threat to the side with his well-timed runs into the penalty area, a bit like Scott McTominay.

Manchester United in talks to sign Mateus Fernandes

INEOS are expected to sign at least one more midfielder. Given Ederson’s profile, their next target should be a tempo-setter, capable of receiving the ball from defenders in tight areas and progressing from deep.

In that regard, West Ham United midfield gem Mateus Fernandes fits the bill well.

Recently, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming talks are ongoing for the 21-year-old Portuguese and “representatives remain confident of a deal.”

Featured image by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

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