Shea Charles: Man United target outlines stance on his club future

Manchester United are on the hunt for midfielders this summer.

Midfield search

They have already secured the signing of Ederson from Atalanta. The Brazilian will join the club in July.

The Red Devils are also said to be in talks with Matheus Fernandes at West Ham United regarding a second midfield signing.

Nonetheless, with a light midfield to start with and Casemiro leaving, the Red Devils could well add three summer signings to the midfield department.

There have been links to players such as Aurelian Tchouameni, Sandro Tonali, Elliot Anderson and Alex Scott.

Shea Charles

United have also been reported to have an interest in Southampton’s young midfielder, Shea Charles.

The Northern Ireland international has already played 34 times for his country at just 22 years old.

He was part of Manchester City’s academy but left for Southampton in 2023.

United are said to be keen on the player and have been watching his rise this season.

Charles came to national attention in England when he scored the winning goal against Arsenal in the FA Cup quarter-finals and also in the Championship play-off semi-final.

Future

The Irishman spoke to The Belfast Telegraph after Northern Ireland’s 1-0 win over Guinea and discussed his club future.

When asked about his future plans, he stated, “at the moment I am focused on Southampton and the next campaign. Obviously we’ll see what happens when we go back into camp or pre-season.”

He then also added, “I’m really looking forward to going back to Southampton.”

Whilst it seems there is no doubt Charles would be content to stay at the Saints, his comments certainly do not outright deny that there is a chance the energetic midfielder could leave this summer.

Shea Charles 25/26 season stats

Games played Goals Assists Mins played 38 6 2 2469

Feature image Leila Coker via Getty Images

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