Morgan Rogers: Bayern Munich’s stance on pursuit of United target

Manchester United’s pursuit of Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers may have just become a little easier following a major decision from Bayern Munich. The Red Devils remain hot on the heels of the English forward, who is coming off another spectacular campaign at Villa Park.

Rogers registered 14 goals and 12 assists in 55 appearances across all competitions for Unai Emery’s side in the 2025/26 season. His efforts were key to the Birmingham club’s fourth-place finish in the Premier League as well as their Europa League triumph.

Morgan Rogers Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 37 37 10 7 7 - 3,285' UEFA Europa League 15 12 3 5 2 - 1,089' FA Cup 2 2 1 - - - 167' EFL Cup 1 0 - - - - 23' Total 55 51 14 12 9 - 4,564'

The 23 year old has been one of Aston Villa’s most consistent performers since arriving at the club from Middlesbrough in January 2024. Rogers worked under Michael Carrick for six months before his move to Villa Park, and the Englishman is reportedly eyeing a reunion at Old Trafford this year.

United want more firepower this summer

United are coming off a fruitful campaign in front of goal, with only champions Arsenal (71) and Manchester City (77) scoring more than the Red Devils (69) in the Premier League. INEOS’ systematic approach to squad reinforcements in recent summers has paid dividends so far.

After strengthening the backline in 2024, the English giants turned their attention to the attack and goalkeeping departments last year. They invested over £200 million in Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Senne Lammens, and all four players have hit the ground running.

However, that has not stopped United from planning further additions to their frontline this summer. While midfield remains their main area of focus, INEOS also want to add more flair and attacking threat to the squad ahead of a fixture-congested season.

The Red Devils have been heavily reliant on Bruno Fernandes in recent years and want someone to share the creative burden with their skipper. Rogers’ ability to find the back of the net, his pace, and his dribbling ability make him a fine choice for the job, and perhaps also an option to eventually replace the Portuguese.

The Englishman’s performances have already earned him admirers in the Premier League and abroad, with a recent report suggesting that Manchester City have an advantage in the race. Bundesliga insider Christian Falk has now provided an insight into Bayern Munich’s stance on a move for the Englishman, who has an £80 million price tag on his head.

Bayern unlikely to move for Rogers

In his column for FC Bayern Insider, Falk confirmed that Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany wants to take Morgan Rogers to the Allianz Arena. However, the journalist pointed out that a move is unlikely due to the player’s steep price tag.

He wrote: “It is TRUE: Vincent Kompany is interested in Morgan Rogers, likes the Aston Villa star and would like to have him in Munich. However, the price tag is very high, and there are simply too many Premier League clubs following the Englishman.”

“I don’t think they can afford the player. Bayern fans will remember the story with Xavi Simons when Kompany tried to get the Dutchman. The manager went to Tegernsee, where Uli Hoeneß lives, and the Bayern chief told him that the price is too high, but he can have a slice of pie. I think in this case, it could be another slice of pie for Vincent Kompany!”

Final Thoughts

Vincent Kompany’s desire to take Rogers to the Allianz Arena provides a glowing endorsement of the player’s abilities. While the finances of a deal make a move to Old Trafford difficult this summer, the Englishman could instantly improve the team if INEOS manage to secure his signature.

Featured image Dan Mullan via Getty Images

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