Godwill Kukonki set to be offered first professional deal soon



Manchester United released their retention list ahead of the new season and there were more than a few surprising decisions taken.

Jadon Sancho was released despite the Red Devils having the option of triggering a one-year extension.

The club also parted ways with academy trio Sonny Aljofree, James Bailey and Malachi Sharpe, while Dermot Mee, Albert Mills and Dante Plunkett all offered new deals.

Interestingly, United’s announcement did not include the name of Godwill Kukonki, whose scholarship deal was expected to get over this summer.

Godwill Kukonki contract situation

Panic set in among the fanbase, considering how highly rated the 18-year-old is at the club.

Former head coach Ruben Amorim was a fan, and Michael Carrick also included him in the matchday squad against Newcastle.

Academy info: Highly talented defender Godwill Kukonki is entering his third year scholarship agreement and #MUFC aim to sort out a professional deal in due course. Noah Ajayi has been impressing internally with Carrick thought to be a big fan. He could be involved in preseason. — Sully (@sullyexcl) June 10, 2026

There were murmurs that the new head coach could hand him his debut in the final Premier League game of the season, but that did not materialise.

However, his exploits for both the Under-18s and Under-21s did not go unnoticed, and the ever-reliable Sully revealed United’s stance.

Club’s stance revealed

The 18-year-old had signed a three-year scholarship agreement, and the 20-time English league champions plan to offer him a professional deal soon.

“Highly talented defender Godwill Kukonki is entering his third year scholarship agreement and Manchester United aim to sort out a professional deal in due course,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The England Under-19 international can play as a centre-back and left-back, and with the club eyeing a long-term successor for Luke Shaw, Godwill Kukonki has the perfect chance to stake his claim.

After his FA Youth Cup heroics, the versatile defender will be hoping to make United’s pre-season squad, where he can impress the head coach even further.

Feature image Lewis Storey via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social