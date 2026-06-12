Bruno Fernandes in line for another top recognition after latest award nomination



Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has landed a nomination for another award, following his stellar 2025/26 season.

Record breaker

The just-concluded Premier League campaign was a magical one for Fernandes, who proved crucial as United finished in third place and secured Champions League football.

Yet again, he led from the front, delivering week after week. He especially kicked up an extra level following Ruben Amorim’s dismissal and Michael Carrick’s appointment as his replacement.

One of Carrick’s very first moves was to restore Fernandes to his favoured playmaking role – a tactic that worked wonders for the Red Devils.

Fernandes finished the campaign with nine goals and 21 assists. This means that he now holds the record for the most assists by a player in a single Premier League season. He had been jointly holding the record with Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne but has now surpassed the pair.

The Portugal international not only won United’s Player of the Year and Player’s Player of the Year awards, but also the Premier League Player of the Season and Football Writers’ Player of the Year prizes.

He is considered the heavy favourite to bag the PFA Player of the Year accolade, which will be handed out in August.

Now, it has been confirmed that Fernandes is in the running to win the PFA Player of the Month award for May.

Fresh nomination

May was a good month for Fernandes. United faced three of the four games they played, beating Liverpool, Nottingham Forest and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Carrick’s men were only held back by Sunderland in a goalless stalemate at the Stadium of Light.

Fernandes proved decisive against Liverpool as it was his header that sparked chaos for Freddie Woodman, who could only spill it into the path of Benjamin Sesko for United’s second of the game.

Fernandes notched his 20th assist against Forest, creating Bryan Mbeumo’s goal. He then got on the scoresheet himself and claimed his 21st assist on the final day of the season, as United cruised past Brighton.

To win the PFA Player of the Month award for May, Fernandes will have to ward off competition from Erling Haaland (Manchester City), William Osula (Newcastle), David Raya (Arsenal), Adrien Truffert (Bournemouth) and Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).

The PFA Select Car Leasing Fans’ Player of the Month nominees for May 🏆 Vote for your Premier League winner here ➡️ https://t.co/4a4XFYz8Nw pic.twitter.com/lpkjlLf2ZP — PFA (@PFA) June 12, 2026

You can vote for Fernandes here.

Featured image by Molly Darlington/Getty

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social