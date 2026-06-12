The bizarre Kobbie Mainoo situation that left Declan Rice scratching his head



Arsenal star Declan Rice was reportedly left puzzled by a bizarre Kobbie Mainoo situation that was unfolding at Manchester United a few years ago.

Revived

Mainoo endured a nightmare start to the 2025/26 season as he struggled for opportunities under now-dismissed head coach Ruben Amorim.

For reasons best known to himself, Amorim just refused to play Mainoo despite United’s clear issues in the middle of the park. The Portuguese coach even ranked the uninspiring Manuel Ugarte above Mainoo, much to the disappointment of supporters and the media.

Toward the end of his United tenure, Amorim regularly grew prickly in press conferences when asked about Mainoo’s role in his plans.

There were strong rumours that Mainoo was almost certainly guaranteed to head out on loan in the January window. However, Michael Carrick’s arrival saw Mainoo’s fortunes transformed.

Carrick instantly restored Mainoo to the XI, with the Carrington academy graduate starting all but one of the 17 Premier League matches that the club legend took charge of. Mainoo was crucial as United finished in third place and secured Champions League football after a two-year absence.

His performances earned him a stunning call-up to Thomas Tuchel’s England squad. Speaking to reporters during England’s preparations, Mainoo fully credited Carrick for his call-up.

Now, Samuel Luckhurst of The Sun reveals that Rice was openly dumbfounded by Mainoo’s treatment under Amorim, as he questioned whether the 21-year-old would have made it to the Three Lions squad.

Rice baffled

Luckhurst claims, “Declan Rice couldn’t help but wonder where England teammate Kobbie Mainoo has been.”

“A source said Rice was left pondering three months ago whether Mainoo might make it into Thomas Tuchel‘s World Cup squad when he began starting games for United under Michael Carrick.”

“Rice’s question came before Mainoo was recalled by Tuchel in March.”

The report states that Mainoo will likely start on the bench for England during the World Cup in North America. Rice and Mainoo know each other well, having started all of England‘s knockout games alongside each other during the Euros.

Featured image by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

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