Bruno Fernandes: Man United star picks World Cup surprise

The World Cup got underway last night as Mexico defeated South Africa 2-0.

The tournament will run until 19th July, when the final will be played in New Jersey.

Numerous Manchester United players have been involved in international friendlies, and 12 have been called up to represent their nations at the prestigious tournament.

The United squad were asked by the club’s official website to comment on who they thought the underdogs of the tournament would be.

Underdogs

Joshua Zirkzee opted for his teammate Noussair Mazraoui’s Morocco to impress as an underdog.

Perhaps it would be harsh to refer to the North African team in this way, as they are AFCON champions and reached the World Cup semi-final in 2022.

Portugal’s Diogo Dalot went for the Netherlands, and Senne Lammens picked his own nation, Belgium.

He stated, “Belgium is a bit of an underdog so I’ll take us.”

Portugal captain Bruno Fernandes then pleased numerous UK-based fans by labelling Scotland as the surprise package of the tournament.

Carrington youth product Tyler Fletcher was recently called up to the senior squad to replace the injured Billy Gilmour.

Manuel Ugarte was also asked, and he chose fellow South American team Ecuador as the side who could pull a few surprise punches.

Fernandes’ opinion

Fernandes was then asked to predict who would win the World Cup, and he somewhat unsurprisingly chose his own nation.

When asked who he would like to face in the final, he claimed, “I don’t mind. I’d pick anyone if I get into the final, that’s another problem that I have to think after [about].”

After having a moment to think more about the question, he replied, “Morocco. My friend Nous Mazraoui is there. We have something still inside us from the last World Cup. I want to beat him this time to get the better of him!”



Featured image by Molly Darlington/Getty Images

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