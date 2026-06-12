Marc Cucurella opens up on his Chelsea future amid United links

Chelsea full-back Marc Cucurella has opened up on his future amid interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils are seeking a long-term replacement for Luke Shaw, who will turn 31 next month.

The Englishman started every game in the Premier League last season and was a key figure under both Ruben Amorim and Michael Carrick. However, his contract expires at the end of next season, prompting United to consider succession plans.

Shaw is United’s longest-serving footballer at the moment, but his time at Old Trafford has been marred by injuries. The Red Devils are looking to build on their impressive rise under Michael Carrick, who was appointed as the permanent manager last month.

While the midfield remains the priority for INEOS, they are also open to signing a suitable upgrade for Shaw before the start of the new campaign. Tyrell Malacia’s departure has left United short of options at left-back, and a recent report relayed by The Peoples Person has named Cucurella as a solution.

Cucurella was linked to United earlier

Cucurella was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford in the summer of 2023, when Erik ten Hag was in charge. However, the move never materialised and the Spaniard ended up staying at Stamford Bridge.

The 27 year old has been a first-team regular for the Blues in recent years and was heavily involved last season as well. Cucurella registered one goal and four assists in 50 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea, 43 of which were starts.

Marc Cucurella Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 34 31 1 4 8 1 2,710' UEFA Champions League 9 8 - - - - 721' EFL Cup 4 2 - - 3 - 221' FA Cup 3 2 - - 1 - 219' Total 50 43 1 4 12 1 3,871'

While the player is under contract until 2029, his future remains subject to speculation this summer, especially after he questioned the club’s lack of ambition in the market. It is believed that he has already informed the Stamford Bridge hierarchy of his desire for a fresh start.

United are not the only party interested in the Spaniard, though, with Manchester City and Barcelona also in the race. Cucurella rose through the ranks at Camp Nou and is reportedly open to a return to his alma mater.

With the rumour mill already in overdrive, the player, who is currently with the La Roja squad at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, has now provided an update on his future.

Cucurella not thinking about his future

Speaking on El Partidazo de COPE, Cucurella insisted that he is not thinking about his future at the moment. He said: “I don’t want to know anything; I want to enjoy this. It wouldn’t be fair to be thinking about other things.”

“I don’t like to worry about things; I’ve got enough on my plate with my family. Everyone thinks our life is wonderful and that everything is perfect, but at the end of the day we have problems just like anyone else.”

The player also added that his market value would be “between 35 and 45 million”.

Final Thoughts

Cucurella could be a fine choice to reinforce the left-back position for United and could even be available for a reduced fee this summer. However, perhaps someone like Lewis Hall would be a better long-term option to fill Shaw’s boots at the Theatre of Dreams.

Featured image Mike Hewitt via Getty Images

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