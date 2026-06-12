Mateus Fernandes: West Ham to reject United’s opening offer



Manchester United are closing in on their second midfield signing of the summer window.

Ederson has already been signed on Casemiro’s recommendation, and the Brazilian is a hybrid between a defensive midfielder and a central midfielder.

Elliot Anderson was seen as Casemiro‘s ideal replacement, but Manchester City remain in pole position, with INEOS unlikely to bid as high.

The Red Devils have also cooled their interest in Sandro Tonali due to Newcastle’s valuation, the player’s wage demands, and his preference to return to Italy.

Complications with Mateus Fernandes deal

This is why the club are currently focused on trying to sign Mateus Fernandes, but even that operation has been far from smooth.

West Ham, despite their relegation, are continuing to play hardball, while Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain’s entry have further complicated matters.

As previously relayed by The Peoples Person, there is an expectation at United that the deal can be wrapped up as early as this month.

In fact, the 20-time English league champions are contemplating submitting an opening offer in the region of £65 million, which is below the Hammers’ valuation of £80 million.

Opening bid details and West Ham’s stance

TEAMtalk have now revealed that the London side are set to reject INEOS’ opening bid, but the co-owners are now confident that a deal can be agreed soon.

“Manchester United are confident of rapidly closing out the signing of Mateus Fernandes despite expectations that West Ham United will reject their opening offer, but with sources making it clear why the Portuguese has a solid chance of becoming their second signing of the summer.

“West Ham, despite their negotiating hand being weakened slightly by relegation, feel their price is reflective of both Fernandes’ rise and the current market for central midfielders. As a result, the first bid is likely to fall short.

“However, that does not mean negotiations will be shut down and, on the contrary, United’s opening offer will instead signal what is expected to be extensive negotiations between the clubs as they look to settle on a fee.

INEOS remain confident of signing Mateus Fernandes

“Those formal talks will demonstrate United’s intent to not only do a deal, but also will represent a proactive step by the Red Devils to beat a growing number of suitors who are keen on the player too. Significantly for United, sources believe a deal will be done, and there is a growing confidence that Fernandes will become summer signing number two at Old Trafford.”

INEOS’ proactiveness could be key as United look to stave off PSG, Real Madrid, and Arsenal in the race for Mateus Fernandes.

Feature image Julian Finney via Getty Images

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