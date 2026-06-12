Home » Chelsea keen on Marcus Rashford deal but on one key condition

Chelsea keen on Marcus Rashford deal but on one key condition

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Picture of Marcus Rashford


Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, but only on one key condition.

Chelsea sounded out

Rashford’s future is more uncertain than ever following Barcelona’s decision not to keep him permanently, despite his successful loan stint in the 2025/26 season.

He performed well, contributing an impressive 14 goals and as many assists as the club retained their La Liga crown.

But Barcelona still opted against exercising the £26m buy-option to make his stay permanent. The Blaugrana want United to slash their valuation by half or even sanction another loan deal. At the moment, United have made it clear there is no room for fresh discussions.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that United are desperate to offload Rashford and his massive wages off their books.

The Red Devils are said to have instructed intermediaries to engineer a permanent exit in the upcoming window. Several clubs have been sounded out in Europe, the USA and the Saudi Pro League.

United are even not ruling out a sale to a Premier League rival. Arsenal and Chelsea are two English clubs that have been made aware of the England international’s availability.

Now, Chelsea’s stance on a transfer has been revealed.

Chelsea’s Rashford position

According to Simon Phillips on his Substack, the Blues are open to adding the Carrington academy graduate to their ranks.

However, they are now willing to sign him permanently and are only interested in a loan.

Rashford’s £325,000 per week wages at United are viewed as too high for Chelsea, who are not eager to add to that cost by paying a transfer fee.

United’s reaction, along with Rashford’s own willingness to move to a Chelsea side without European football, is still unclear.

Featured image Alex Caparros via Getty Images

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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