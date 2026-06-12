Camavinga and Valverde: Man United told asking price for Real Madrid pair

Manchester United have been told exactly what it will take to land either Eduardo Camavinga or Federico Valverde as Real Madrid plot a major overhaul this summer, according to a new report.

Chaos at the Bernabeu

The Santiago Bernabéu has been engulfed in chaos during a turbulent campaign for Los Blancos, with Xabi Alonso dismissed midseason amid fractures with the squad’s biggest stars, and Barcelona cruised to the league title. Barcelona cruised to the league title.

In response, Florentino Perez, who was re-elected as president this week, has green-lit Jose Mourinho’s return, 13 years after the ‘Special One’ left the Spanish capital during his first spell with the club. The 79-year-old businessman is willing to make a splash in the market to back Mourinho, with links already emerging to a host of options, including West Ham starlet Mateus Fernandes – a priority target for United.

To fund this revamp, Real are prepared to offload any players Mourinho deems surplus to requirements, which Foot Mercato reports includes Camavinga, Raul Asencio, Fran Garcia and Dani Ceballos, while Franco Mastantuono and Gonzalo Garcia will be loaned out.

But the future of Valverde remains shrouded in doubt after the Uruguay international’s physical confrontation with Aurelien Tchouameni last month, which left him hospitalised. Heavy fines were handed down to both players, but Valverde is understood to have been the instigator.

Furthermore, Real are looking to sign a new No.6 to provide more control in midfield, with Manchester City maestro Rodri their primary target. If the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner was to arrive in the Spanish capital, Tchouameni’s position would become uncertain.

The Red Devils will be carefully monitoring this state of flux in Madrid as all three of Camavinga, Tchouameni and Valverde are options INEOS have considered as part of their midfield revamp.

The Price is Set

Spanish reporter Miguel Serrano confirms Camavinga is available for sale, with Real said to be demanding £43 million for the 23-year-old Frenchman, who missed out on a place in Didier Deschamps’ squad for the World Cup after a difficult season. Serrano claims Real are hoping interest will materialise from the Premier League where the top clubs, including United, would have no trouble meeting this fee.

Camavinga is believed to want to remain at the Bernabeu as he feels he can reclaim his place in the starting eleven. But if Perez rules that a player’s future in the fabled white shirt has run its course, it usually only ends with one conclusion.

On Valverde’s future, Foot Mercato reveals a price tag of £86m has been set for the 27-year-old dynamo, who is widely seen as the most ‘complete’ midfielder in world football. Should the opportunity arise to strike a deal, it could prove transformative for United.

Meanwhile, Manchester City are closing in on a potentially record-breaking deal to sign Nottingham Forest talisman Elliot Anderson – another key target at Old Trafford, though one considered too costly to pursue.

If Anderson arrives at the Etihad, it could signal Rodri’s time at the club is coming to an end, which could have a chain reaction that ignites United’s move for Tchouameni. INEOS see the France international as a “dream” replacement for Casemiro, as the 34-year-old Brazilian’s contract expires this month.

Final Thoughts

Any one of the three Madridistas would represent a major upgrade to United’s midfield, with each of them a world-class operator regardless of recent dips in form. Camavinga appears the likeliest to leave the Bernabeu, though Tchouameni would be the best option to arrive in M16 given the hole Casemiro is leaving in the heart of Michael Carrick’s side, while Valverde is simply the best footballer of the trio.

Featured image Denis Doyle via Getty Images

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