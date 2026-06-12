Lewis Hall: Newcastle issue response after Eddie Howe rift rumours



Newcastle United have issued a rebuttal after news emerged of Lewis Hall having a falling out with manager Eddie Howe.

The Sun claimed that the Englishman believed his exclusion from England’s World Cup squad was due to the Magpies boss.

🚨 The article has now been edited and no longer states ‘Lewis Hall wants to leave Newcastle’ but still says he would be open to joining Manchester United. https://t.co/jgjOdeauhW — UtdXclusive (@UtdXclusive) June 11, 2026

The pair’s row meant the left-back was considering leaving St. James’ Park in the summer with Manchester United ready to snap him up as they search for Luke Shaw’s successor.

However, rather mischievously, The Sun reporter Samuel Luckhurst edited his original piece, removing any mention of the pair’s alleged spat.

Mischievous from The Sun as usual

ChronicleLive have since published their own version of the story, dismissing Luckhurst’s claims and revealing that the England international and Howe remain on good terms.

“Newcastle United sources have strongly denied that there has been a bust-up between Eddie Howe and Lewis Hall.

“ChronicleLive has been told that Hall has NOT handed in a transfer request and that the pair left for the summer on excellent terms despite fresh national reports.

“Toon sources say that Howe’s relationship with the left-back is still “very good” and that there has been no argument behind the scenes.”

All good between Lewis Hall and Eddie Howe

Whether this means a move for the former Chelsea ace is now off the table remains to be seen. The 21-year-old is reportedly valued at north of £50 million.

United were hoping that a transfer request would result in a cut-price sale, but that possibility is certainly no longer on the cards.

INEOS have not found it easy to find a long-term replacement for Shaw, with Arsenal keen not to lose Myles Lewis-Skelly, while Bayern Munich have hijacked a deal for Nathaniel Brown.

Should a move for Lewis Hall prove beyond the Red Devils, Michael Carrick could look to the club’s famed academy for a solution.

United scrambling for cover

Harry Amass, who impressed under Ruben Amorim and on loan at Sheffield Wednesday, is likely to be given a chance to stake his claim for a first-team spot in pre-season.

Luke Shaw may have started all Premier League games last season, but his poor injury record means INEOS need to find a backup given the extra number of games next season owing to United’s Champions League return.

Feature image Stu Forster via Getty Images

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