Bazoumana Toure: Liverpool make major move for United target

Manchester United’s pursuit of Hoffenheim starlet Bazoumana Toure is under threat from bitter rivals Liverpool. The Red Devils are preparing for a blockbuster summer transfer window, during which they are expected to invest heavily in midfield.

However, INEOS are also looking to add a left-forward to Michael Carrick’s squad, and a recent report relayed by The Peoples Person states that they have set their sights on Toure. The 20 year old is a natural left-footed left winger who is blessed with blistering pace, a profile that United lack in their squad at present.

Toure joined the Bundesliga club from Hammarby in January 2025 and has since become a first-team regular. Last season, the Ivorian registered five goals and 12 assists in 30 Bundesliga games, all but one of which were starts.

Bazoumana Toure Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Bundesliga 30 29 5 12 2 - 2,326' DFB-Pokal 2 2 - - - - 199' Total 32 31 5 12 2 - 2,525'

Branded “The Hurricane” for his tremendous acceleration, Toure’s spectacular rise in Germany has not escaped the attention of the Old Trafford hierarchy. However, it now appears that they will have to step up their efforts if they wish to win this race.

Liverpool leading United in Toure race

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool have moved ahead of United in the race for Toure. The report states: “Bazoumana Toure has become one of the most wanted players in the European transfer market, with Liverpool leading Manchester United in a packed race for the 20-year-old Ivorian winger, TEAMtalk understands.”

“Liverpool have taken the most decisive action by formally registering their interest and notifying Hoffenheim, TEAMtalk sources confirm.”

The report, though, insists that United remain firmly in the race, adding: “Man Utd are also firmly in the race, with sources indicating they see Toure as a high-upside addition capable of injecting dynamism into their forward line.”

However, the Premier League duo are not the player’s only suitors, and there could be a scramble for his signature this summer.

Six Premier League clubs want Toure

The report goes on to point out that there are four other English clubs also in the race, adding: “The north-west rivals face competition from Aston Villa and Newcastle United, both described as ‘very interested’ by sources and actively monitoring developments. Brighton have been linked as well, while Brentford continue to show keen interest.”

Bayern Munich and Arsenal have also previously been linked with the player, although they are yet to follow up on their initial interest. It was previously reported that the German club are willing to let Toure leave for €30-40 million after missing out on the Champions League.

TEAMtalk, however, state that Hoffenheim are holding out for a club-record fee, in the range of €40-50 million, to let their prized asset leave. The youngster is under contract at the SNP Arena until 2029 and he does not have a release clause in his deal.

Final Thoughts

Toure fits the profile of young, exciting footballers with a high ceiling that INEOS have been targeting of late. The Ivorian’s price tag also makes him an affordable option for United, who cannot afford to allow Liverpool to win this race.

Featured image by Alex Grimm via Getty Images

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