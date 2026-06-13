Maxence Lacroix: United ready to take advantage of contract stand-off



Given Manchester United’s injury issues at the back, it has been surprising to note the lack of transfer rumours regarding potential defensive reinforcements.

A cursory glance at the options at Michael Carrick’s disposal makes things abundantly clear why INEOS need to prioritise additions at the back this summer.

Matthijs de Ligt was sidelined since November and ended up missing the whole season. The Dutchman subsequently went under the knife and is expected to miss a large chunk of next season.

Lisandro Martinez ended up missing 17 games last season and despite his obvious quality, the Argentine remains injury-prone.

United’s troubles at the back

Adding Harry Maguire’s age into the equation, it is clear that the Red Devils could benefit from a new defensive signing.

With revamping the midfield a priority, not too much in terms of cash will be available for a new centre-back and The Daily Mail have an interesting update to provide.

The report claims that Crystal Palace are currently embroiled in a contract stand-off with their talismanic defender Maxence Lacroix.

The Frenchman has played a key role as the Eagles have won three trophies in two seasons, including the UEFA Conference League crown last season.

Maxence Lacroix had a wonderful season for Palace

The 26-year-old helped keep 20 clean sheets, while also contributing three goals and as many assists, including a strike at Old Trafford.

No wonder the likes of United, Arsenal and Real Madrid are keeping a close watch on his contract proceedings with Palace.

“As with Josko Gvardiol, Ricardo Calafiori and Nico Schlotterbeck, Lacroix has been discussed by Real Madrid after an excellent season with Crystal Palace.

“Arsenal and Manchester United are also among admirers of the 26-year-old who is at a stand-off in contract talks at Selhurst Park.”

Contract stand-off with Palace, three giants lurking

The France international’s current deal is valid until 2029 and he has a market value of £43 million, having been signed by the Selhurst Park outfit for £15.5 million.

His ability, both with and without the ball, makes him a standout prospect with the defender also fitting in with INEOS’ Premier League-proven recruitment strategy.

Whether a move transpires this summer remains to be seen.

Feature image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

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