Mateus Fernandes: PSG begin talks for United’s primary midfield target

Manchester United’s search for players in the transfer window continues, with INEOS desperate to provide Michael Carrick with a new-look midfield as he heads into his first season in permanent charge of the club.

With Brazilian international Ederson all but confirmed as the first addition to the engine room, United will hope to press on with bringing in another couple of high-profile names in the coming weeks.

Whilst there is a clear need for numbers in the middle of the park, United must be careful to onboard the right level of quality to improve things at Old Trafford.

Stiff competition for key targets

West Ham United star Mateus Fernandes is clearly one of United’s primary targets, with the young man proving he can deal with the tempo of the Premier League after a fine season with the Hammers despite their relegation.

However, United will not only have to stump up an eye-watering fee for the 21-year-old, but will also need to fend off some extremely stiff competition to secure his much-wanted signature.

As reported by French media outlet Foot Mercato, Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain have registered their interest in Fernandes and “begun talks” with the London club.

West Ham have slapped a whopping £80 million price tag on the head of the Portuguese midfielder, who has surely played his last game for the club and is heading for pastures new this summer.

It is expected PSG will try to shave some euros off the hefty asking price, as will United, before making an official bid for the player. However, with the Parisians now seemingly ramping up their attempts to sign Fernandes, INEOS might have to move quickly and stump up the cash to beat Luis Enrique’s side to the punch.

The lure of playing for the Champions League holders is also something United will be wary of, and they will need to be at their persuasive best to ensure they get their man.

Alternatives dwindling

Furthermore, United have cooled their interest in Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali, and with Manchester City seemingly winning the race for Elliot Anderson, the search for that marquee addition is getting harder with each passing week.

United will be wary of missing out on their primary targets, and if Fernandes is the player they want, they must ensure they are doing all they can to make the deal happen.

Carrick’s men proved they can mix it with the best the Premier League has to offer in the second half of last season, and the new permanent head coach will be desperate to improve even further next year.

To do so, INEOS must arm him with the relevant tools to be able to cope with the demands of Premier League and Champions League football in the new campaign, and sorting the midfield options is paramount to achieving the goals set next term.

Feature image Clive Rose via Getty Images

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