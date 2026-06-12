Mateus Fernandes: Man United preparing offer for West Ham star

Manchester United are now pushing to secure the services of Mateus Fernandes from West Ham United amid increasing competition for his signature.

United have been closely monitoring Fernandes’ performances in east London. Despite West Ham’s relegation, the Portuguese midfielder has impressed the Red Devils’ data-led recruitment team.

Furthermore, Nottingham Forest’s British transfer record price tag has made Elliot Anderson an unattainable target for United, who are now focused on getting a deal over the line for Fernandes.

In recent weeks, the likes of Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid have entered the race for Fernandes, seemingly alerting figures at Old Trafford. They are now ready to act swiftly to win the race for the Portuguese youngster’s signature.

Manchester United preparing offer for Mateus Fernandes

According to Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, Mateus Fernandes is “one of the priority targets” for Manchester United.

It is believed United are aware of the 21-year-old’s “personal terms and do not expect any issues on that front should a transfer agreement with West Ham be reached.”

🚨💣 EXCL | Mateus Fernandes is now one of the priority targets for Manchester United. ManUtd are aware of his personal terms and do not expect any issues on that front should a transfer agreement with West Ham be reached. #MUFC ManUtd are preparing an offer, but nothing has… pic.twitter.com/878xadLcPv — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 12, 2026

More importantly, Plettenberg claims that the Premier League giants are “preparing an offer” for Fernandes.

“But nothing has been submitted to West Ham so far,” he underlines.

West Ham could accept £70m for Mateus Fernandes

West Ham signed Fernandes from Southampton in a deal worth around £42 million last year. It has been widely reported that their intention is to bag more than double that figure 12 months later.

However, Football Insider claims “there is a feeling that Fernandes could be more affordable for United.” The London outfit find themselves under immense pressure to raise funds through sales in order to avoid breaching profitability and sustainability rules.

It is understood the West Ham star could depart the club for a lower fee of around £70m this summer.

Speaking on the Transfer Insider podcast, Pete O’Rourke explained: “Forest want that British record fee of £125 million. Man United won’t be in contention to match those figures.

“His [Fernandes] fee is expected to be a bit more reasonable, they could get it done at probably around £70m for that type of transfer target.”

Meanwhile, earlier today, The Telegraph suggested that United are leading the race to sign Fernandes, having moved ahead of Arsenal, who are reluctant to meet West Ham’s valuation of the 5’10” midfield genius, known for his exceptional passing range and defensive acumen.

United have already reached total agreement with Atalanta to make Ederson their first signing of the Michael Carrick era. Everything points to Fernandes following the Brazilian through the door at Old Trafford and becoming the club’s second signing.

Featured image Clive Rose via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social