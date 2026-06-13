Home » Christos Tzolis: Man United must act now to sign deadly winger

Christos Tzolis: Man United must act now to sign deadly winger

by Daniel Onguko
written by Daniel Onguko
Picture of Christos Tzolis


If Manchester United were ever keen on Club Brugge’s Christos Tzolis, they had better act now.

United have a desire to sign a left winger this summer, and as they look to address that transfer need, few options are more compelling than Tzolis.

The Greek international has been absolutely fantastic for the Belgian heavyweights; 22 goals and 29 assists in 52 games speak for themselves. His lethal combination of blistering pace, elite dribbling, and prolific goal-scoring has earned him the nickname “the next Eden Hazard“.

The thought of signing the next Hazard alone should be enough to motivate any ambitious club into enthusiastic pursuit.

While Old Trafford faithful were hoping that the club would be the great Man United, it has now emerged that is not the case.

Arsenal pressing hard for Christos Tzolis

United do hold an interest, but as per David Ornstein, it is Arsenal who are currently doing their utmost to get a deal done.

The Premier League’s most trusted transfer source, via The Athletic, reports:

“Arsenal are exploring a deal to sign winger Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge. Sources believe a deal for the 24-year-old could be possible for around €40million (£34.5m, $46.3m).”

Worth a transfer hijack

Surely United cannot simply stand by and watch the Gunners beat them to the signature of a winger as deadly as Tzolis and at such a bargain fee.

Furthermore, Tzolis himself has already indicated that United could persuade him to sign should they make a move.

With Arsenal now pressing hard, it is time for United to act if they truly are as ambitious as they are made out to be. The quoted fee is hardly exorbitant, making a transfer hijack well worth considering.

A successful hijack could see United finally land a natural left winger, ultimately replacing the departed Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho and filling the void left by Alejandro Garnacho.

Featured image Alex Bierens de Haan via Getty Images

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Dan is a writer with The Peoples Person, an avid Manchester United fan whose passion for the Red Devils evolved into writing about them. He was introduced to United back in 2008, and his love for the club has continued to grow ever since. Like every other United fan, he believes the club will soon return to its rightful place and strives to reflect that belief in his writing. While he has also written about other Premier League sides, including Arsenal for Just Arsenal and The Arsenal Analysis Blogspot, Dan lives and breathes Manchester United.

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