Arsenal’s latest transfer stance on Marcus Rashford comes to light



Arsenal’s latest position on a swoop for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has emerged.

Uncertain future

Rashford’s future is in limbo after Barcelona made the decision not to keep him despite his superb loan spell in the 2025/26 season.

He contributed 14 goals and as many assists across all competitions to help the Blaugrana retain their La Liga crown. Barcelona had the option of retaining him on a permanent transfer for just £26m but they opted against it.

Hansi Flick’s side remains open to a cut-price deal or even another season-long loan, but United are not entertaining such talk at the moment. Over the weekend, there were suggestions that Michael Carrick would be open to working with Rashford at Old Trafford.

Speculation around this was further fuelled after it was reported that Rashford would prefer to stay at United rather than join another English team.

It’s understood that he has a £40m release clause, which is practically valid for any club except bitter rivals Manchester City and Liverpool.

Arsenal, fresh from winning the Premier League, have been mentioned as an interested party in the England international. There have also been claims that United have offered him to the Gunners as they push for a permanent parting of ways.

Arsenal are expected to be busy in the market as they look to build a team capable of defending the title. They could do with bolstering their attacking options. With Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard both tipped to leave, Rashford could be the one to benefit.

However, according to The Mirror, Arsenal are not prioritising a move for the Carrington academy graduate.

Arsenal’s stance

The newspaper says that Rashford is poised to return to United after the World Cup for showdown talks with club officials about his future.

Rashford holds the opinion that his best option is to move on.

But Arsenal is unlikely to be where he lands, with the North London club cooling on the idea of adding him to their ranks.

A good World Cup from Rashford could be United’s ticket to a summer sale.

Featured image Alex Caparros via Getty Images

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