Rashford sale could reignite United approach for Liverpool target



Manchester United are hunting for a left-winger after Michael Carrick had to rely on makeshift options last season.

Make no mistake, both Matheus Cunha and Patrick Dorgu excelled down the left, but their best positions are not out wide on the left.

The Brazilian is more of a support striker while the Dane is best suited to left wing-back or playing on the right.

The Red Devils have moved on Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Alejandro Garnacho, which has left the squad without a specialist option on the left flank.

United’s left-wing targets

West Ham’s Crysencio Summerville has emerged as an option, but negotiating with the Hammers has proved far more difficult than INEOS initially expected.

The Dutchman was not United’s first target, with the Red Devils admirers of Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye and Yan Diomande of RB Leipzig.

However, Everton were reluctant to sell the Senegalese, as they attempted to persuade him to sign a contract extension at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

As for the Ivorian, Liverpool had overtaken the Old Trafford side, as United felt his cost was too prohibitive, especially considering the extensive midfield overhaul planned.

Rashford out, Diomande or Ndiaye in?

Sky Sports have a different take on this. They have claimed that should the 20-time English league champions manage to move Rashford on permanently, a move for either the Everton or Leipzig ace could become a reality.

“Failure to move Rashford on would likely complicate any plans for United to sign a left winger. They have been exploring options in that position with RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande and Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye among the players that they are keen on.

“West Ham’s Crysencio Summerville is the latest name to emerge as one of the wingers United have an interest in this summer.”

Rashford’s status as an academy graduate means his sale will count as pure profit. Removing his £325,000-a-week wages from the books would also be a huge help, freeing up the funds required to launch a serious bid for their top left-wing targets.

Feature image Stuart Franklin via Getty Images

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