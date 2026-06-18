United could land two Liverpool wonderkids as INEOS ramp up youth recruitment



Since INEOS took charge of sporting affairs, Manchester United have been quite aggressive when it comes to signing wonderkids.

Whether it be for the first-team as seen from deals for Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven, to securing the club’s future with moves for Cristian Orozco and Diego Leon, the co-owners have been proactive, to say the least.

That is often reflected in how the academy is performing, with both United’s Under-18s and Under-21s impressing last season.

The Red Devils are expected to be aggressive this time out as well, with The Peoples Person already relaying interest in Manchester City’s David Eze and Liverpool striker Vincent Joseph.

Aggressive youth recruitment policy

The 20-time English league champions are not done yet, with plans to add three more highly-rated teenagers to the Carrington pipeline.

According to Sully and Academy Scoop, reliable sources of United-related information, the Old Trafford side are looking at Charlton Athletic’s Tyrie Arojogun, Derby County’s Blake Henry, and Liverpool’s Isaac Konde.

Manchester United are pursuing a number of the country's most talented young players this summer as they look to recruit for the future. Manchester City's David Eze is a player of strong interest, having been invited to visit Carrington alongside his representatives this week.… pic.twitter.com/SsNyBrIK5E — Stretford Paddock (@StretfordPaddck) June 18, 2026

“Manchester United are pursuing a number of the country’s most talented young players this summer as they look to recruit for the future.

“Manchester City’s David Eze is a player of strong interest, having been invited to visit Carrington alongside his representatives this week. The expectation is that Eze will join United despite interest from several Premier League clubs.

Another Liverpool wonderkid could be United bound

“United are keen on Liverpool striker Vincent Joseph, although his destination is unclear at this stage, with a number of English and European clubs interested. Joseph holds a German passport and could move abroad this summer.

“Charlton Athletic’s Tyrie Arojogun, Derby County’s Blake Henry and Liverpool’s Isaac Konde are among the other players of interest. The club aim to be aggressive in their approach to the market as they look to secure deals for some of England’s top prospects.”

All three are attacking players, with Konde impressing for Liverpool’s Under-18s last season.

Securing two of Merseyside’s top talents, along with several English wonderkids, shows how seriously INEOS take youth recruitment.

After years of neglect under the Glazers, fans can expect Carrington to once again be a hotbed of talent across England.

Feature image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

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