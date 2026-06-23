Brian Brobbey: Man United’s interest in Sunderland striker explained

Manchester United are considering a summer swoop for Brian Brobbey after the 24-year-old striker’s impressive debut campaign for Sunderland, according to a new report.

More Firepower Up Top

After a quiet start to life in M16, Benjamin Sesko enjoyed a superb streak once Michael Carrick took the helm in January, scoring seven times under the 44-year-old Englishman in 13 games.

However, many of these appearances were from the bench late in games, totalling 595 minutes, meaning the Slovenia international averaged a goal every 85 minutes – comfortably the best conversion rate in the Premier League.

Unfortunately, the same praise cannot be afforded to his partner in crime up front, Joshua Zirkzee, who has proven a poor signing since his £36.5 million capture from Serie A side Bologna in 2024.

A meagre return of nine goals and four assists in 75 appearances is far short of the requisite standard for a United striker, while his all-round play has been nowhere near good enough to compensate.

Despite the 24-year-old Dutchman being open to staying and being a popular member of the squad, INEOS are prepared to cut their losses this summer. A return to Italy is considered the most likely destination, with a desire to bring in a more reliable striker in his place.

This has led United’s hierarchy to assess a move for his compatriot, Brobbey – a long-term target at Old Trafford, whom the club came close to signing on multiple occasions while Erik ten Hag was at the helm.

From Strength to Strength

Sunderland signed Brobbey from Ajax last summer for fee worth around £17 million, despite the 24-year-old striker having failed to build on his early promise in Amsterdam. Eighteen goals and eight assists in an impressive 2023/24 campaign were followed by just eight goal contributions in total the following year.

But the Black Cats were undeterred by the drop in form, believing the Netherlands international’s potent pairing of speed, size and strength lent itself perfectly to the rigours of English football. And it proved a masterstroke, as Brobbey epitomised Regis le Bris’s newly promoted side’s aggressive and physical approach, which caught many Premier League sides by complete surprise and produced the best season at the Stadium of Light in a generation.

With Brobbey as their frontman, scoring seven goals and offering a constant outlet which terrorised opposition centre-backs, as Lisandro Martinez proved, Sunderland finished an unlikely seventh, securing Europa League qualification at the expense of Chelsea on the final day.

The Amsterdam native’s impressive performances, combining outstanding physicality and underrated technique, have continued at the World Cup. He was handed the starting berth up front by Ronald Koeman for the decisive clash with Sweden last weekend and scored twice in a 5-1 trouncing.

It’s little surprise this form has put Brobbey in the crosshairs of England’s top clubs, with TEAMtalk revealing United are joined by Aston Villa, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in their interest. Further afield, Juventus, Stuttgart and Atletico Madrid are also keeping a close eye on the situation on Wearside.

The Red Devils are said to be “very much keen” on the Sunderland striker, though well-placed sources indicate the Black Cats have “no intention of sanctioning a sale and will do all in their power to retain the 14-times capped Netherlands star, who is contracted to the Stadium of Light until 2029.”

In response to this form for club and country, and the growing list of suitors, a new deal on much improved terms is in the works, though that “position could yet be tested if one of Europe’s elite decides to make a formal move”.

Final Thoughts

Brobbey ticks a lot of the boxes INEOS have made integral to their recruitment model at Old Trafford, while he would offer a healthy alternative to Sesko rather than an uncomfortable rival for the Slovenian. However, Sunderland’s refusal to even name a price suggests any pursuit would be difficult and expensive – two hurdles it may simply not be worth jumping for what is essentially a signing for depth.

Featured image Stu Forster via Getty Images

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