Waldemar Anton: Man United’s interest in Borussia Dortmund star explained

While a major revamp in midfield is Manchester United’s most pressing priority this summer, the club are also on the hunt for reinforcements elsewhere on the pitch.

Bolstering the Backline

With the right-back position well-stocked by Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot, two full-backs currently competing at the World Cup, the opposite flank lacks the same depth.

Patrick Dorgu‘s reinvention as a marauding winger by Michael Carrick has left Luke Shaw as the only senior option at left-back.

Newcastle United’s Lewis Hall is understood to be the primary target, while there is also admiration for Arsenal starlet Myles Lewis-Skelly. Deals for either will prove difficult to strike with United’s rivals, however.

However, INEOS are also considering reinforcements in central defence, despite the presence of five senior centre-backs – Harry Maguire, Matthijs de Ligt, Lisandro Martinez, Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven – at Old Trafford. This is driven by a combination of injury concerns to the senior options and the inexperience of the youthful duo of Yoro and Heaven, despite the coaching staff believing they have the potential to develop a partnership as strong as Arsenal’s Gabriel and William Saliba.

A blockbuster raid for Tottenham Hotspur captain Cristian Romero was one option reported by a trusted Argentine source earlier this month, while Bayern Munich are said to be open to £34.5 million offers for Kim Min-jae, a long-term target for the Red Devils.

However, Waldemar Anton is another candidate drawing United’s attention after the 29-year-old Germany international’s impressive campaign for Borussia Dortmund last season.

Carrick greenlights move

As relayed by Sport Witness, Ruhr Nachrichten, a local paper in North Rhine-Westphalia considered “highly reliable” for Borussia Dortmund news, reveals United are “keen on Anton.”

Carrick is described as a big fan of the 6’2 centre-back, who can also play at full-back and is understood to be a ‘silent leader’ in the dressing room at the Signal Iduna Park. He is an imposing presence in defender, with a no-nonsense attitude and an outstanding duel winner.

United’s head coach, who was confirmed in the position on a two-year contract last month, can “easily envisage” Anton in his squad, the German outlet states.

A report relayed by The Peoples Person claims United are considering a £35 million bid for the Uzbekistan-born defender, even if his age profile does not align with INEOS’s usual recruitment model.

However, a pursuit could be a reflection of Carrick’s growing influence at Old Trafford if the hierarchy are willing to invest in an older player to give their head coach the experience and leadership he feels is needed.

Conversely, it could simply be posturing from Anton’s representatives in hopes of securing an improved contract from Dortmund, with his current deal set to expire in 2028. The Peoples Person would lean towards the latter, with central defence lower down the list of priorities this summer.

Featured image Fabio Deinert via Getty Images

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