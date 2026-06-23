Mateus Fernandes: Real Madrid end pursuit of Man United target

Manchester United face one fewer rival for Mateus Fernandes after Real Madrid reportedly pulled out of the fiercely contested race for the 21-year-old midfielder, though the Spanish giants’ reasoning will cause panic at Old Trafford.

Eyed by Europe’s Elite

Despite suffering the ignominy of back-to-back relegations, first with Southampton and now West Ham, Fernandes remains one of the most in-demand players in the market this summer, with a host of top clubs across Europe identifying him as a target.

The Red Devils are understood to be frontrunners, having held talks with the player’s camp and received confirmation that he considers a switch to M16 a ‘dream move’. The chance to play in the Champions League alongside his boyhood idol, Bruno Fernandes, is a strong motivator.

However, Arsenal, Aston Villa, Liverpool, Manchester City, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur have all expressed interest in the West Ham starlet, while on the continent both Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are admirers as well.

Driven by Jose Mourinho, who has returned to the Santiago Bernabeu 13 years after his first spell, Los Blancos have made advances to gauge the viability of a deal, with the ‘Special One’ understood to want more energy and work rate in midfield.

The Portuguese tactician is even willing to sacrifice members of his existing cohort, including potentially Aurélien Tchouaméni and Eduardo Camavinga, to fund a pursuit, with the two compatriots represented by the same agent, Jorge Mendes.

Real rule themselves out

But Spanish outlet AS now reveals Real Madrid have “ruled out” a move for Fernandes after making an “initial enquiry”, because the one-cap Portugal international “prefers to go to Tottenham, where he believes he has more opportunities to develop.”

At the request of new manager Roberto De Zerbi, Tottenham are moving aggressively to overhaul the Italian’s squad. A £52 million deal has already been struck to reunite him with Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke, while an £85 million bid for Sandro Tonali has been rejected by Newcastle United.

But the Lilywhites are also pursuing Fernandes, despite the rivalry with West Ham, as De Zerbi has identified the spine of his side as the key weakness which almost saw them face relegation themselves.

The fact that Real Madrid have bowed out due to their belief in Spurs’ stranglehold on the race for the Olhão native will send shockwaves down the corridors of power at Old Trafford.

However, there is a growing sense in M16 that the noise around Fernandes is being primarily driven by Mendes, who has a well-earned reputation for extracting maximum value for his clients through these exact tactics.

United’s hierarchy are understood to remain confident in their pursuit of the midfielder, though West Ham’s refusal to budge on an £80 million valuation is proving difficult to overcome. The Athletic reveals a formal offer is expected soon, suggesting belief that a compromise can be struck.

Interestingly, AS claims Real Madrid have now pivoted towards Chelsea maestro Enzo Fernández instead, with talks already underway to prise him from Stamford Bridge.

Featured image Justin Setterfield via Getty Images

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