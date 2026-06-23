Tyler Adams: United considering signing Bournemouth’s affordable star

Manchester United and West Ham United have made little progress in their talks over a transfer fee for Mateus Fernandes.

It has been widely reported that Manchester United have persuaded Fernandes to move to Old Trafford, with the player already agreeing personal terms. However, the Red Devils are yet to submit a formal offer to West Ham.

United have no intention of meeting West Ham’s £80 million valuation for their midfield gem. The Red Devils could be forced to look elsewhere if the Hammers’ stance remains unchanged.

Manchester United told asking price for Tyler Adams

Manchester United’s priority is to sign Premier League-proven midfielders, and the club has set its sights on a midfielder potentially available at half the price of Mateus Fernandes.

According to CaughtOffside, Manchester United and Chelsea are both keeping a close eye on Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams.

“The United States international has rebuilt his reputation strongly after injury problems earlier in his Bournemouth career, and his energy, tackling and tactical discipline have made him an attractive option for bigger clubs,” the report states.

Bournemouth are not particularly open to losing Adams, who moved to the south coast from Leeds United. However, the USMNT international has just two years left to run on his current deal with the Cherries.

It is claimed “a serious offer could force a conversation.”

A proposal in the region of £30m could reportedly test Bournemouth’s resolve.

Contact made for midfielder statistically better than Rodri

United view Adams as “a realistic and relatively affordable” Premier League-proven option, having been left impressed with the 27-year-old’s defensive numbers, work rate and ability to cover ground.

Last month, The Peoples Person relayed a report from The Athletic claiming United are “in touch to understand the cost” of a potential deal for Adams.

It has previously been reported that the Bournemouth midfield engine has caught the attention of United’s analysts, who claim the American is statistically better than Manchester City’s Ballon d’Or winner Rodri in some aspects.

Featured image Michael Steele via Getty Images

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