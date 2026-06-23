United face two major hurdles in pursuit of Aurélien Tchouaméni

Manchester United’s pursuit of an ideal successor for Casemiro has seen them linked with a move for Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni. However, it appears that taking him to Old Trafford this summer could be a challenge for INEOS.

For the record, the Red Devils were also linked with the Frenchman in the summer of 2022, but Los Blancos won the race. Tchouameni replaced Casemiro at the Santiago Bernabeu, with the Brazilian moving to Old Trafford that year.

The veteran midfielder enjoyed a decent stay at the Theatre of Dreams, and was outstanding in the recently concluded season. However, the 34 year old’s stint with United has come to an end this summer, with recent reports suggesting that he is on his way to Inter Miami.

The situation has prompted United to turn to the market and it appears that they have rekindled their interest in Tchouameni.

Ticks a lot of boxes at Old Trafford

Tchouameni has gone from strength to strength since joining Real Madrid, and has won eight trophies at the Santiago Bernabeu, including the league and the Champions League. The Frenchman registered two goals and two assists in 49 appearances in all competitions last season.

Aurelien Tchouameni Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played La Liga 33 31 1 - 8 - 2,623' UEFA Champions League 13 13 1 1 3 - 1,125' Supercopa 2 2 - - - - 180' Copa del Rey 1 0 - 1 - - 13' Total 49 46 2 2 11 - 3,941'

The 26 year old is yet to reach his prime and is already one of the finest defensive midfielders in the world. The Frenchman is not only adept at snuffing out danger and shielding his backline, but he is also assured with the ball at his feet, and has subsequently earned admirers at Old Trafford.

Acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano has previously stated that United view Tchouameni as the dream replacement for Casemiro this summer. Recent reports suggest that the Red Devils could have the chance to sign the Frenchman this summer, but the Italian has now provided a contrasting update.

Two roadblocks to United’s Tchouameni pursuit

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano reiterated that United remain very interested in Tchouameni. He said: “I have been telling you guys, if you follow the channel, here on YouTube, you know that very well, in April and in May, several times that in case Man Utd had the possibility to decide the perfect player to replace Casemiro, probably internally the name mentioned was going to be Aurelien Tchouameni.”

“Perfect defensive midfielder, top European experience, elite player, so interest was absolutely, absolutely confirmed.”

However, he pointed out that there are two issues that the Red Devils face regarding a deal for Tchouameni. He said: “The problem of this deal is double. One is that Real Madrid so far are yet to open doors to an exit of Tchouameni, so club-to-club.”

“And then the salary because Aurelien Tchouameni is on a very big salary at Real Madrid, and for Manchester United to match that salary was not part of the plans.”

“So, this is what I should clarify on Tchouameni because there are new rumours, new stories about this. There is no doubt at all that Man Utd dream and love Aurelien Tchouameni. I can guarantee this.”

“They super-appreciate the player and they consider him perfect, but at the same time, to be realistic in terms of transfer fee, it depends on Real Madrid and Real Madrid are yet again to open doors to an exit and then also the salary, it’s a point. So, that’s the reality of the situation of Aurelien Tchouameni.”

Final Thoughts

Tchouameni could be a world-class addition to Michael Carrick’s squad, and also the ideal partner for Kobbie Mainoo. A recent report relayed by The Peoples Person states that Real Madrid could offload the player against his wishes this summer, meaning this saga could becoming increasingly interesting in the coming weeks.

Featured image Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey via Getty Images

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