Harry Wilson: Manchester United in race to sign ex-Liverpool star

Manchester United’s intention to bring in a versatile attacker could lead to a controversial signing.

Liverpool academy product Michael Owen moved to United as a free agent in 2009 after spells at Real Madrid and Newcastle United. Nevertheless, that decision made him a very unpopular figure on Merseyside.

Now, United are eyeing another academy product of the Reds who is set to become a free agent upon the expiration of his contract on 30 June.

Manchester United keen on Harry Wilson

According to SportsBoom, Manchester United have entered the race to sign Harry Wilson, who is nearing the end of his time at Fulham.

Wilson joined Fulham from Liverpool on a permanent basis in 2022 after several loan stints away from Anfield.

In London, the 29-year-old Wales international has established himself as one of Fulham’s most reliable attacking threats, recording 36 goals and 46 assists for the Cottagers. Last season, he was directly involved in a brilliant 17 goals in the Premier League.

Described as “incredible” by Marco Silva, Wilson is now ready to follow his former manager out the door.

It is claimed Fulham have all but accepted that hopes of tying him down to a new deal are fading fast.

Apart from United, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on the right-winger’s situation.

“His blend of creativity, versatility and top-flight know-how has earned him widespread respect throughout the game,” the report underlines.

Crysencio Summerville also admired at Manchester United

Crysencio Summerville is another attacker on United’s shortlist, with the Red Devils targeting more affordable forwards than the likes of Yan Diomande and Iliman Ndiaye.

It is believed United see huge potential in the £43 million-rated West Ham winger, who is set to depart the club following their relegation to the Championship.

However, Summerville’s valuation may increase, given his performances for the Netherlands in the World Cup and the growing list of suitors.

Featured image Ryan Pierse via Getty Images

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