How Mateus Fernandes has reacted to Man United’s offer

Manchester United are refusing to back away from their pursuit of Mateus Fernandes.

At one point, the figures at United saw Fernandes as a market opportunity, as there was a feeling West Ham United could be forced to part ways with their midfielder at a reasonable fee following their relegation.

However, Tottenham Hotspur’s willingness to pay a premium for Fernandes has allowed the Hammers to remain firm on their £85 million valuation.

Now, the two suitors are seemingly trying to gain some leverage in their negotiations with the Championship side by winning over the player’s camp.

Manchester United turn Mateus Fernandes’ head

According to Claret & Hugh, Manchester United and Tottenham have agreed personal terms with Mateus Fernandes.

The report states Fernandes was earning £20k-a-week at Southampton before signing a deal worth £60k-a-week plus £15k-a-week in bonuses with West Ham United last year.

Now, it is claimed both United and Spurs are offering approximately £130k-£140k a week. The lucrative proposals have reportedly “turned the player’s head.”

Accordingly, the 21-year-old midfielder is expected to depart the London Stadium this summer despite having four years left to run on his current contract.

United may have tabled a massive offer to Fernandes, but they have no desire to meet West Ham’s demands.

Mateus Fernandes Premier League stats: 2025/26 Season

Appearances 36 Minutes per game 84 Touches 58.9 Key passes 1.0 Accurate passes 37.9 Interceptions 1.0 Tackles 2.9 Goals and assists 7

Source: Sofascore

talkSPORT’s Ben Jacobs recently detailed: “But Manchester United are still in formal talks with West Ham, and what I sense here is both Man United and Spurs are waiting to see if they can get that communication from the player that he only wants to join a particular club – and then you’re in a stronger position to negotiate with West Ham United.”

At the same time, INEOS are thought to be working on a contingency plan should they miss out on their priority target.

Manchester United also in talks with Alex Scott

Recently, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming United think the London outfit’s asking price is too high.

It is understood United have held talks with the representatives of Bournemouth livewire Alex Scott, as they believe a fee under £80m could be agreed with the Cherries for their English midfielder.

Time is running out for both United and Fernandes, and one party will have to make a strong push in order to unite at Old Trafford. INEOS would hope their offer and ambitious project would be enough for the Portuguese youngster to force West Ham to lower their demands.

Featured image Justin Setterfield via Getty Images

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